United States Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market to Dominate the Global CDSS Market During 2020-2027

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing incidence of medication errors along with growing investments in order to improve the quality of care has fostered the need for clinical decision support systems. Also, several government initiatives to promote the adoption of automated healthcare solutions are likely to boost the market demand for clinical decision support system (CDSS) over the forecast period. The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is likely to grow from USD 929.58 million to USD 3,210.24 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Healthcare system has been fragmented across the globe, i.e. there are several decision makers for the treatment of an individual with particular illness. The lack of coordination among healthcare professionals and patients has negatively impacted the quality of healthcare and its cost, which led to the fragmentation of healthcare information (such as diagnosis, medical history, patient demographics, billing and administrative data). This in turn derived the need for HIT, including CDSS, and computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems.

CDSS and their software are gaining popularity in healthcare facilities, due to innovative and advanced applications, such as, double-checking medication administration properties, drug reminders, and drug allergy alerts. These innovative and advanced applications of CDSS reduce chances of adverse drug events, and medication errors. Moreover, they improve healthcare quality, and reduce healthcare cost.

Key insights:

• Software segment held the major share of the market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

• Knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, while growing at a significant CAGR from 2020-2027

• Integrated CDSS solutions segment dominated the global market in 2019

• North America holds the largest share of the global CDSS market in 2019. However, Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market, and projected revenue for the CDSS Market from 2020 to 2027?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for clinical decision support system performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• How is the Asia_Pacific CDSS Market different from rest of the world?

• Who are the major players in the clinical decision support system market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the clinical decision support system market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global CDSS market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers clinical decision support system market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

