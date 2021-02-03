2020 APAC Chamber of Commerce Awards Winners Unveiled

SINGAPORE, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standfirst: Glue Up unveils the winners for the 4th annual APAC Chamber of Commerce Awards with pride

Glue Up, the leading all-in-one engagement software, announced the 4th annual APAC Chamber of Commerce Awards.

The awards recognize and honor individuals and chambers that have shown remarkable leadership and have built a strong culture of innovation in their organizations in the face of adversity during an extremely challenging year for the whole humankind.

"Chambers of Commerce work together guided by a common vision. They are committed to helping businesses prosper based on shared values," says Eric L. Schmidt, CEO and co-founder of Glue Up.

"We want to highlight the winners' immense impact on chamber success as they continuously contribute to the growth of communities across the Asia Pacific despite the regional and local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to extend my congratulations for their positive contributions that are truly deserving to be held in high regard."

Throughout the years, the role of Chambers of Commerce has been a driving force that transforms the economy, businesses, and communities to their fullest potentials.

Here is the APAC Chamber of Commerce 2020 full list of winners:

LARGE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

SMALL CHAMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore

INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

LOCAL CHAMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Ayr Chamber of Commerce

COVID-19 HERO CHAMBER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Tatum Albertine, Executive Director, American Chamber of Commerce Myanmar

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, CEO, The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Adam Castillo, Governor, American Chamber of Commerce Myanmar

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION OF THE YEAR AWARD

The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore

BEST VIRTUAL EVENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The World’s First Ever Virtual Catered Crayfish Party, Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

BEST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PROGRAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

SESG Sweden Singapore, Swedish Chamber of Commerce Singapore