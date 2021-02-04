Caregiving is a Universal Language: Pamela D Wilson Offers Support, Resources, and Education for Caregivers WorldWide

Caregiving is a Universal Language of Love The Caring Generation - Embracing Life's Transitions With Dignity, Clarity and Stability Pamela D. Wilson - Caregiving Expert

The role of caregiver has similarities. While healthcare systems are different—the emotions, family interactions, and struggles to find support are universal.

Millions of adults who help aging parents don’t call themselves caregivers. Many don’t realize that caregiver support programs exist—caregivers burn out and delay seeking help.” — Pamela D Wilson

GOLDEN, CO, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between caregivers, caregiving is a universal language. Only another caregiver truly understands the life experiences of a caregiver. Caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson has a unique online support platform for caregivers. The Caring Generation® library for family and professional caregivers, a video series, an online caregiver community, and online courses offer support through the stages of caring for aging parents.

The Caring Generation® Radio Program and Podcast Series

The Caring Generation originated in 2009 as the result of Wilson’s weekly radio program on 630 KHOW-AM in Denver, Colorado, that initially sought a mission. As Wilson connected and met show listeners, she gained clarity about the importance of reaching and educating caregivers worldwide. The live weekly talk radio show ran for two and a half years until Wilson ended the show to write her book, The Caregiving Trap: Solutions for Life’s Unexpected Changes.

The show began again in July of 2018 on Internet radio and continues today as a weekly podcast. Many of the show topics are suggested by caregivers in Wilson’s online groups. New podcasts are available each week on Wednesday. The show is available on Apple, Google, Spreaker, and other apps, plus on Wilson’s website along with the show transcript.

Wilson’s Membership Website Features Online Webinar Courses for Caregivers

In addition to Wilson’s website www.PamelaDWilson.com, a membership website exists that features more articles in two caregiving libraries and two online courses. The most recent online course, How to Get Guardianship of a Parent, is based on Wilson’s expertise as a court-appointed guardian for the elderly and disabled.

Many adult children have questions about getting guardianship of a parent. The guardianship course leads family caregivers through the basics about being a guardian for a parent. Not all guardianship petitions require the participation of an attorney. In situations where family agreement exists, an adult child or other adult can petition without an attorney if they follow all of the required steps outlined by the state probate court. In this course, Wilson shares her experiences as a court-appointed guardian to prepare families for what they might expect in the role of a guardian for a parent.

Wilson’s course, Taking Care of Eldelry Parents: Stay at Home and Beyond, offers a deep-dive to help caregivers know what to expect as the role of caregiver becomes more involved. All of the information in the course is based on more than 20 years of experience navigating the care system and supporting older adults and caregiving families.

Wilson discusses family relationships, how to manage medical appointments, aspects of providing daily care for parents, how to hire care, and navigate relationships with the healthcare system and care providers. Included are discussions about moving an elderly parent to a care community and end of life care. Taking Care of Elderly Parents prepares caregivers of all ages to be confident in their actions to care for elderly parents and advocate with the healthcare system.

Adult children are often surprised by the unexpected aspects of caring for elderly parents. The toll that caregiving takes on personal health, family relationships, and marriages happen before caregivers take notice. Without realizing it, caregivers feel resentful and angry about being a caregiver. Many wait to seek help until "it gets really bad."

By the time some caregivers seek help care situations may be past the point of no return. Caregivers are experiencing burnout and may not be providing the best care for elderly parents. Caregivers express regret to Wilson after parents pass away that the situation could have been so different if help was sought earlier in the care process.

All of Wilson’s online courses seek to help caregivers avoid unexpected surprises that can be long-lasting not only for the caregiver but life-affecting for the care recipient. While many caregivers function or cope on the surface, their inner lives are filled with emotional turmoil, guilt.

Caregivers become disappointed in their feelings of lacking patience and feeling taken advantage of by parents and unhelpful siblings. Inner conflict exists about wanting to do the right thing versus being uncertain about sustaining the current situation for any length of time.

Wilson's Personal Connection With Caregivers

Wilson speaks to caregivers' experiences and frustrations through frequent videos on Facebook and her YouTube Channel. She enjoys communicating directly with caregivers through online videos. There are more than 500 videos for caregivers to watch on both of these social media channels.

Her membership site features a mini-video series. Additionally, she creates individual and short video series on topics requested by caregivers to share on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. She creates a personal connection with caregivers because of her experience and approach that often includes humor and storytelling of many of her personal experiences.

To support ongoing communication with caregivers worldwide, Wilson has a caregiver survey on her website where caregivers can share confidential information and request podcasts, articles, and video topics. Because of the depth of her experience, she speaks to a wide variety of caregiver experiences.

Unique Education For Groups and Corporations

Wilson’s mission to reach one million caregivers worldwide is supported by her passion to work with groups and corporations in providing keynote speaking sessions and unique education programs. Wilson participates in live events and creates dedicated webinars, courses, and programs that meet information requests by groups and corporations.

Because of COVID, more corporations aware of working caregiver struggles are investigating programs to offer through internal learning management systems. Wilson creates education for family caregivers, caregivers working in healthcare fields, potential clients of companies offering health, financial, estate planning products, and working professionals in various fields.

Contact Wilson for more information about caregiver support, resources, and education through her website, by emailing Inquiry_For_Pamela@PamelaDWilson.com or by calling 303-810-1816.

What Do Caregivers Have in Common