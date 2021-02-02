Surrozen Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D.

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc., a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced the addition of Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D. to the Board of Directors. Dr. Lin is currently co-founder and chief executive officer at ACELYRIN, INC.



“Dr. Lin’s scientific insights, broad therapeutic area experience, deep intellect and commitment to developing breakthrough therapies is the ideal alignment with our mission and strategy,” said Craig Parker, president and chief executive officer at Surrozen. “Our novel approach to selectively harness the potential of the Wnt pathway has far-reaching therapeutic potential and I look forward to Dr. Lin’s contributions directing our platform and technologies to the most promising areas.”

Dr. Lin is an accomplished physician-scientist with over 20 years of academic and clinical research experience. Prior to her role as ACELYRIN’s chief executive officer, Dr. Lin previously served as executive vice president, head of R&D, and chief scientific officer at Horizon Therapeutics, where she built and led the R&D organization that advanced new treatments for patients with rare diseases. Prior to Horizon, Dr. Lin was a corporate officer leading therapeutic areas, development excellence, and international development at AbbVie. Dr. Lin earlier served as VP, Inflammation and Respiratory Development at Gilead and was responsible for multiple therapeutic areas at Amgen.

“Surrozen and its founders have made important contributions to understanding the potential of the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The promise of Wnt biology across a multitude of diseases has been evident for some time and I’m excited by the opportunity to help guide the innovation that Surrozen’s Wnt platform represents,” said Dr Lin.

Dr. Lin received her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and biochemistry from Rice University. She received her M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and held postdoc fellowships in Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology at UCSD and The Scripps Clinic and Research Institute. Throughout her career, Dr. Lin has held clinical and teaching appointments, first as Clinical Scholar at The Rockefeller University and adjunct faculty in Medicine at Cornell, and subsequently at UCLA, Stanford, and Northwestern.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Investors/Partners/Media:

Reza Afkhami

VP, Corporate Development and Strategy

Surrozen, Inc.

reza@surrozen.com