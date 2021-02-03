Flynaut Capital Provides Funding To Tech Entrepreneurs With Big Ideas

Flynaut

Flynaut Capital is on the hunt for technology entrepreneurs with the next big idea for a web or mobile application.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flynaut Capital is on the hunt for technology entrepreneurs with the next big idea for a web or mobile application.

The company offers between $40,000 and $250,000 for tech-savvy entrepreneurs seeking to start a new venture. Flynaut Capital targets those with a thirst for innovation but no cash to get started. Its program is a no-strings-attached approach to capital investment and provides tech enthusiasts incentive to throw their proverbial hats into the entrepreneurial ring.

"I started my company with next to nothing financially and immediately realized how challenging it is to get a new venture off the ground without financial resources or a partner that shows trust in your goals and direction," said Shadab Rashid, Flynaut CEO. "Every business that is trying to get off the ground and contribute to this continuing technological revolution deserves support. We are trying to offer that to those entrepreneurs that want our help."

Flynaut is a digital company that develops web and mobile applications and offers digital marketing and professional development services. The company boasts an impressive resume of industry accolades that make it a formidable ally for entrepreneurs. Flynaut Capital is an off-shoot of the original company, created with the sole purpose of helping other developers contribute diverse ideas to the tech sector.

Interested entrepreneurs start with a free four-hour brainstorming session with Flynaut. All parties involved will sign a non-disclosure agreement so that the session can flow smoothly with plenty of idea-sharing. There is no obligation to move forward upon completion of the session. However, this is a chance for entrepreneurs to learn more about the market they are trying to enter and get feedback on their idea's viability.

Entrepreneurs are then required to generate between 15 and 30% of the initial investment for their business venture. Flynaut Capital will then take over and ante up the rest.

Perhaps the best part is that entrepreneurs can pay back the money over time with no interest. It is a much better option than a business loan that can create financial challenges for a fledgling venture before it has had a chance to thrive.

Flynaut Capital has helped more than 40 businesses get started since the launch of this initiative. It includes several that began as responses to job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashid is passionate about both entrepreneurship and technology, so Flynaut Capital represents a chance to combine the two while helping others to excel. "You need a partner who trusts your ideas and vision," he said. "That is the reason why we started Flynaut Capital. We want to help entrepreneurs to innovate while ensuring that a lack of capital was not standing in their way."

Flynaut Capital will also draw on Flynaut's core brand's resources to provide entrepreneurs with assistance in marketing and other business development needs. It is one of the characteristics that makes Flynaut Capital stand out from other investment groups. Entrepreneurs can gain access to just about everything they need to get their venture off the ground with one company. Moreover, they will benefit from the sage advice and guidance from the marketing and business savvy of Flynaut staff members.

"I think about how much I struggled in the early days of starting my business," said Rashid. "I wish I had someone or even a company like Flynaut to help me grow from what started as a small idea. Everyone deserves that kind of support, and we are happy to be that foundation for other developers."

Entrepreneurs interested in this investment opportunity should visit www.flynaut.com or call 833-FLYNAUT to learn more.