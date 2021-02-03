Clément Rhum and Rhum J.M join NobleCane Store

Clément Rhum Polo

SEATTLE, FL, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobleCane is pleased to announce the addition of two new brands Rhum Clement and Rhum J.M to our online store repertoire. Aficionados of these brands will be able to find different accessories and clothing collections.

The clothing collections are inspired by the original logos of the rum brands. Therefore, you will be able to purchase them in the store. “We want you to identify with your favorite rhum and have the opportunity to become an ambassador, showing your lifestyle.” - says Joselina Rodriquez, Digital Manager.

Clément Rhum

It is an exquisite Martinique rum, a sign of luxury on the palate. This distillery was founded in 1887 by Homère Clément in response to the sugar crisis in the region. It is a brand at the forefront of the revolution in Caribbean artisanal agricultural rums.

At the time, sugar beet had decimated the price of sugar cane grown in the Caribbean, and Clément helped Martinique shift from sugar to rum production. Clément has one of the most impressive and experimental aging programs on the island.

Among the collection of clothing with the Rhum Clément logo here you will find a variety of polo shirt and sweatshirt for ladies and men.

Rhum J.M

Rhum J.M was founded in 1845 and is a distillery located in Le Macouba, at the base of Mount Pelée, an active volcano at the northern tip of Martinique. The name of the rum comes from the initials of its founder, Jean-Marie Martin. The distillery is located on the site of Martinique's oldest rum distillery, dating back to 1790.

To enjoy a glass of Rhum J.M is to enjoy a unique and special sugar cane. It is to feel in the mouth, the result of volcanic soil with tropical humidity, the sea breeze along the mountainside.

In our online store, you can buy premium hoodies for men, women's cropped hoodies with Rhum J.M logos as well as a premium sweatshirt for men and women. Different types of t-shirt for both sexes. among the accessories, you will find items like a beanie sweater, tote bag, bucket hat, baseball cap, canvas backpack, carry-all pouch among others.

For Federico Hernandez, founder of NobleCane, adding Rhum Clément and Rhum J.M to the online store means allowing fans to buy fresh, youthful, and fun items designed to showcase each brand uniqueness.

To explore the Rhum Clement and Rhum J.M. collections, visit noblecane.com.