LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed actress and writer, Wendy Wilkins, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Memoir - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Wendy Wilkins and her true crime memoir "Sex, Love, & Cops" into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

A memoir, following the true story of Wendy Wilkins as she joins the police force, a naive twenty-year-old cop in Melbourne, Australia, and discovers many firsts, her first arrest, murder, dead body, love, cop culture and a #metoo moment... The good, the bad and the ugly of life as a cop in Melbourne Australia, in the late 80's and early 90's.

A fast paced and entertaining read with some wonderful characters, who just happen to be real. A peek inside the gritty underbelly of Melbourne's police world, through the lens of a young female cop. Wendy navigates this new world, while falling in love and being sexually awakened herself. Vignettes in the style of Candace Bushnell's "Sex and The City" novella.

"This memoir is a fast, easy enjoyable read and I have had so many great reviews and been contacted by readers of all ages and all over the world, intrigued by the experience and some relating to being this age and all the feelings that come with learning and discovering and growing," states Wendy Wilkins.

Wendy Wilkins is an award winning actress, writer, filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Wendy is honored to have recently become an American citizen having lived here for years via London, originally from Australia. After being a young cop, Wendy became one of the most successful real estate agents in Australia, personally selling over a billion dollars in sales. Her creative passions kept calling her since she put shows on for her grandfather in her garage, when she was a little girl. The joy on his face still resonates with Wendy today. Wendy has won awards on the festival circuit, and been delighted to act in a number of award winning films and TV shows alongside many household names. Wendy also has a number of screenplays in various forms of development.

"Through shining a light in an entertaining way, I believe in positive change. I have learnt through movies, tv series, and readings about injustices & situations that I would never have been aware of or been as passionate about if I had just glimpsed a news article," states Wendy. "It is the main reason I became an actress/writer. Even if I can change one person's mind through the creative arts to have a more just and better life, it is worth it. I have felt it myself. If I can help someone feel better about their situation, laugh, get out a good cry, or not feel alone, that is my mission as an artist to help make the world a better place."