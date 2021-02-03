Edge Auto Rental Provides Quality Vehicle Rental Services in New York

Edge Auto Rental provides a full range of vehicle rental services in New York, serving individuals, businesses, and organizations of all types.

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooklyn-based auto rental company Edge Auto Rental provides a full range of vehicle rental services in the New York Tri-State Area, serving individuals, businesses, and organizations of all types. The company has an impressive fleet of vehicles, which is constantly being updated and upgraded to deliver a timely, prompt, and flexible solution to any personal or corporate need. Edge Auto Rental also has a wide scope of specialized vehicles that are used for a multitude of purposes, including interstate transportation of art and antiques.

Edge Auto Rental is an independently owned auto rental company that was established in Brooklyn, NY in 2006. Starting as a local provider of car, van, and truck rental services, Edge Auto Rental has evolved into the largest one-location vehicle rental company in the entire New York Tri-State Area, which covers both personal and corporate rental needs. Today, its fleet of vehicles includes minivans, sedans, cargo and passenger vans, refrigerated vehicles, tractors, sport utility vehicles, and trucks. As mentioned above, Edge Auto Rental also houses specialty vehicles no other companies have. These include luxury sprinters, mobile offices, stake bed trucks, classic cars, and many more.

In addition to providing a full range of auto rental services, Edge Auto Rental is known for its various charitable and outreach contributions. The company has sponsored the young theatre and music collective PigPen Theatre Co. on their musical tour across the United States, provided vehicles and space for the television sitcom Broad City and other local web-based and TV shows, supplied vehicles to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup, and more. Edge Auto Rental always listens to the demands of its customers and the community, trying to meet any need and to provide the solution to any problem.

Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Edge Auto Rental has been open 24/7 to provide businesses and individuals with the vehicles needed for professional and personal purposes. The company strictly follows all of the rules and guidelines set by the government authorities and health organizations, ensuring that every vehicle is properly disinfected and cleaned after and before each rental.

Such a dedicated approach to providing premium quality services and an outstanding fleet of vehicles make Edge Auto Rental a reliable partner to many different companies in a wide range of industries. One of them is Fine Art Shippers, an art logistics company that uses Edge trucks to ship antique furniture, fine art, and other objects of value interstate. Services provided by Edge Auto Rental are also very popular in the entertainment and film industry.