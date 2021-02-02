Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of J3 Ranch in Cooperation with Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates

Quality and craftsmanship create this one-of-a-kind ranch Host in luxury with a chef’s kitchen, ideal for gatherings Outdoor entertaining area with BBQ and stone fire pit Fish and duck hunt along 192 acres of finger lakes A long list of exotic animals

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that J3 Ranch, a one-of-a-kind ranch estate, is pending sale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that J3 Ranch in Colorado County, Texas, a one-of-a-kind ranch estate, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates.

Previously offered for $9.9 million, the property sold during the auction process on January 28.

"The Concierge Auctions team earned my trust as it relates to my most important asset. Their work ethic is second-to-none, and their dedication to my success was without question at every turn," said seller, Johnny Cook.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 59 days prior to the sale resulted in over 45,000-plus website/page views, 1,348 prospects, 130 open house tours, 28 showings, and 8 bidders.

J3 Ranch is an outdoorsman’s paradise. This one-of-a-kind ranch estate offers 413 acres of property to explore; including 192 acres of the finger lakes that truly set the property apart as the ultimate hunting and fishing destination. Inside the lodge, the great room includes a floor to ceiling fireplace which sets a welcoming note for family, friends and guests. Entertaining is available in the bright and spacious kitchen. This property also includes two separate bedroom wings, a full-length back porch, and outdoor entertaining area with BBQ and stone fire pit; providing the new owner ample space to relax and unwind.

"As my first experience working with Concierge Auctions, it has been a pleasure working with their team. We appreciate Concierge Auctions leaning on their database to give the property robust global exposure. Coming together as one has led to the success of this auction and I am looking forward to working with them again in the future,” stated listing agent, Paula Coates.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of J3 Ranch will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

