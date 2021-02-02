American Bottle Auctions will present Part 1 of the Don Dwyer bitters and sodas collection, online, Feb. 26th-March 7th

American Bottle Auctions will sell Part 1 of the Don Dwyer bitters and soda bottle collection, online-only, Feb. 26-March 7, at www.americanbottle.com.

V. Squarza bitters bottle with applied mouth, in a beautiful cobalt blue (S 170). It’s only the second one American Bottle Auctions has ever sold and its condition (9) is near perfect.

Cassin’s Grape Brandy Bitters, circa 1866-1873 (C 78). This is a second variant example in a beautiful yellow-green color. It has an imperfectly formed top, but still grades well at 8.5.

Dr. Wonser’s USA Indian Root Bitters bottle in a chocolate amber (W 146). Dr. Wonser Western bitters bottles are hugely popular with collectors. This one is graded a near-perfect 9.