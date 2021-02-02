ELAN VOYAGER - THE WORLD’S FIRST HIGH-PERFORMANCE FOLDING SKI
The new Elan Voyager is the world’s first fully functional, folding, all-mountain ski. Making the mountains closer for all urban skiers.BEGUNJE, SLOVENIA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this dynamic world, one thing remains clear - skiers want to spend more time on the mountain and less time waiting in line with the hassle of inconvenient equipment. For the breed of urban skiers juggling a busy work schedule with travel, family and fitness, a quick ski trip is the ultimate fix. And in the face of rapidly changing travel regulations, anything that makes this easier to achieve is invaluable.
Step forward and meet the new Elan Voyager - the world’s first fully-functional, folding, all-mountain ski.
The Voyager is super convenient to transport by any means. It simply folds in half and quickly packs into its own custom bag. The Voyager allows you to bypass the long wait at the oversized luggage belt and to skip tedious rental shop queues. It is easy to take to and from the main ski lifts, and at folded length under 1 meter, it stores just about anywhere.
Despite being space-efficient, the Voyager easily tackles anything a skier can throw at it, without compromising on performance. The Voyager can easily handle any ski conditions from a day out with the family to a day of carving up groomers, floating through powder and attacking moguls.
Simply put - it is game changer.
Visit our website www.elanskis.com to find out more and see the Voyager in action.
About Elan
Elan is a dedicated ski manufacturer in the Slovenian Alps, with more than 75 years of experience hand-crafting the best skis in the world for friends and families who live the skiing lifestyle. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, Elan’s innovative products are a reflection of the brand’s heritage and dedication to not just building skis, but building BETTER skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. #alwaysgoodtimes
email us here
Rebeka Lah Notar
Elan, d.o.o.