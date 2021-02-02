New Professional Body for PMO Professionals Launched

House of PMO Launched The House of PMO - Home to PMO Professionals New Professional Body Launched for PMO Professionals

MANCHESTER, UK, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of PMO, a new professional body for PMO professionals was launched today by Lindsay Scott and Eileen Roden – the team behind the PMO Flashmob and The PMO Conference.

The House of PMO (HoPMO), headquartered in the UK with an international reach, creates a home for PMO professionals where they can develop themselves, support the development of others and contribute to the development of the PMO profession.

The House of PMO is launching new professional development standards based on the forthcoming PMO Competency Framework and the redeveloped Project and Programme Support Office (PPSO) Essentials and Advanced Practitioner certifications acquired from the British Computer Society’s (BCS) today.

Eileen Roden, co-founder of the House of PMO said, “It’s great to be able to further develop these respected certifications in line with the continuingly evolving PMO profession, and broaden their availability to a wider audience.”

The new professional body will continue to provide a membership based community platform, arranging networking opportunities through the already established PMO Flashmob. With over 7000 members today, PMO Flashmob is an informal networking and learning community, bringing professionals together to help develop themselves. The House of PMO will also continue the annual conference, The PMO Conference, now in its eighth year.

Lindsay Scott, co-founder of the House of PMO said this today about the new professional body, “There are a lot of PMO professionals out there in the workplace who are doing great work supporting projects, programmes and portfolios and we wanted to do something to help them develop effectively, such as having a recognised standard and training programme; having access to the latest research studies and the sharing of success stories. Today is the first step, with lots planned to help us realise our vision of establishing PMO as a profession.”

The House of PMO is committed to annually reinvesting a minimum of 30% of pre tax profits into the development of PMO as a profession and with a new membership structure, it will be the members who decide how this money is spent.

“It’s crucial that PMO professionals continue to shape the future of their own profession and the House of PMO provides an inclusive and organised way to do just that” Lindsay Scott said, adding “We can’t wait to get started in making it happen”

