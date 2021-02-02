Hitmakers David Pomeranz & Jim Brickman Team Up for Virtual Concerts
2 hitmakers - 2 pianos - 1 goal….to give the world a musical hug at a time when we all need it most.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Evening with Pomeranz & Brickman will be the virtual musical experience of the season.
QUICK DETAILS
David Pomeranz
Described by Billboard Magazine as "...one of our finer voices", David Pomeranz's recording and songwriting projects have earned him a total of 22 platinum and 18 gold albums - selling over 40 million records internationally. He has achieved success in virtually every entertainment medium and his concert performances have delighted and inspired audiences all over the world, including a loyal audience in The Philippines.
Jim Brickman
Jim Brickman’s distinctive piano style and captivating live performances have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music, making him a driving force behind modern American music.
The hit-making songwriter is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 21 Number One albums and 32 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, “Billboard Magazine.” He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award.
When interviewed recently by SiriusXM, David said about the teaming up “I’m truly excited to be playing music with Jim. We’re both suckers for great love songs and we can’t wait to share an evening of them with our friends and fans.” And thus was born the idea for David to travel to Jim’s studios in Cleveland, OHIO to record their first collaboration.
Commented Jim “I’ve always been a fan of David’s music. What an opportunity to share our music around the world.”
The Set List Includes:
Tryin’ To Get The Feeling Again
The Gift
Born For You
Valentine
Got To Believe In Magic
Simple Things
On This Day
and more…..
An intimate evening of warmth and wit with each performing their hits, separately and together. A once-in-a-lifetime event.
The Venue
The show will be broadcast 3 times on February 20th, 2021 via a private online link to accommodate fans all over the world in different time zones. The Gents will also host a Meet and Greet Zoom Room for fans who have purchased an additional VIP ticket.
Times / Dates
http://bit.ly/pomeranzandbrickman
SE ASIA
Saturday, February 20
9 PM PHST
EUROPE
Saturday, February 20
7 PM GMT
NORTH & SOUTH AMERICA
Saturday, February 20
9 PM EST
