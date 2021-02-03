ClimaCell and Ionization Labs / TPS Lab Support Hemp Industry Through Weather Tracking and Chemical Data Analytics
Leading Weather and Agi-Tech Chemical Data/Analytics Companies Combine Efforts in Research Program to Support Hemp Industry With Powerful Data
We encourage hemp farmers from around the US to participate in this research project to accelerate the development of a successful hemp industry through applied data. https://climacann.com/”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClimaCell, the World’s Weather Intelligence company, has joined forces with Ionization Labs/Cann-ID® and TPS Lab in a nationwide hemp research program called Clima-Cann https://climacann.com/
— Cree Crawford, President / COO Ionization Labs
This program is provided free to farmers and will support hemp growers achieve crop strain cultivation success’, based upon multi-variant data capture including, weather, soil, and crop cannabinoid chemical analysis.
ClimaCell will deploy hour by hour recorded, at a 500-meter granular farm level cultural weather data through the full growing season, captured by the farm’s unique GPS coordinates. TPS Lab will be available to provide detailed soils and other plant data. Hemp plants chemical analysis will be performed by Ionization Labs on Cann-ID® testing systems. Cann-ID® is the industry’s leading standardized cannabinoid potency testing solution. The Cann-ID® solution combines Agilent Technologies HPLC hardware platforms with the proprietary cannabinoid potency analytics testing software developed by Ionization Labs.
D. Cree Crawford, Ionization Labs Co-Founder/President: “It is an honor to work with the ClimaCell team in efforts to provide valuable applied data to the agriculture community. The renewed US hemp industry has tremendous potential in both the ingestible hemp and fiber hemp product applications. We are committed to supporting this industry with valuable tools to accelerate success for all members of the hemp industry ecosystem. We are thankful for the support of ClimaCell, TPS Lab, Coleman Hemphill of TXHIA, and the many state and local hemp industry groups who will make this valuable research project possible”.
Combining farm level granular weather data with chemical analysis from a plant allows farmers the ability to determine what weather conditions along with their fertigation and other data-points can be applied to help predict a cultivator’s crop outcome. These include seed/strain viability/success, cannabinoid concentrations/production levels, compliance, crop yield, and more. This technology cooperation creates a unique, one-of-a-kind system that will supply every participating hemp farmer with accurate data, enhancing their capabilities and gain a holistic answer to changes impacting the crop throughout the growing season.
According to estimations, 45% of the hemp planted in 2019 wasn’t harvested due to crop failure resulting from cultural weather impacts that affected growth as well as crop THC level non-compliance. With the combination of ClimaCell and Ionization Labs’ technologies, farmers will now have access to a superior technology combined solution suitable for their needs and be able to operate with greater confidence, giving more of a lead-time window to know when to harvest to ensure the hemp is below 0.03% THC in efforts to mitigate crop loss and destruction. In addition, they will be able to apply aggregated data to support the identification of the best seed/strain/genetics for a growing area through applied recorded cultural weather patterns, to the analysis of a plant’s chemical profile.
Itai Zlotnik, ClimaCell CSO, and Co-Founder: “We are proud to be able to use our weather intelligence in the Agri-tech world in order to help hemp farmers grow their crops to avoid losses. The cooperation with Ionization Labs will bring weather tech into the agricultural field”.
The information gathered this season will be shared with the hemp industry community in efforts to identify the best seed/strain/genetics for specific weather and grow profile. Clima-Cann tracking will include hourly recording of Temp, Dewpoint, Humidity, Wind speed, Wind direction, Wind gust, Barometric pressure, Precipitation, Precipitation type, Precipitation probability, Sunrise/Sunset, Visibility, Cloud cover, Cloud base, Cloud ceiling, Surface shortwave radiation, Moon phase, O3, NO2, CO, SO2, and other relevant data.
Coleman Hemphill, Head of the Texas Hemp Industry Association and hemp industry thought-leader says; "As hemp advocates, and industry leaders, we believe the data provided by the Clima-Cann research is vital to providing important data to support many parts of the new industry ecosystem. Not only data to help cultivation but data to support insurance, finance, and banking. This data can support the present and the future of the US hemp industry. Data directed decisions to increase profits and reduce liability is the greatest tool we can provide the industry ecosystem nationwide."
For more details and to apply, on the Clima-Cann website, interested farmer participants can learn more here: https://climacann.com/farm-weather-tracking.
About ClimaCell: ClimaCell is the world's leading All-in-One Weather Intelligence Platform™. customizable to any industry impacted by the weather, customers around the world including the NFL and Uber use ClimaCell to dramatically improve operational efficiency. ClimaCell was built from the ground up to help teams predict the business impact of weather, streamline team communication and action plans, improve productivity, and optimize revenue margins.
About Ionization Labs: Ionization Labs (ISO/IEC 17025:2017) is an Austin, Texas-based SaaS software company composed of agriculture, tech, CPG, and life sciences industry veterans. The company is committed to delivering powerful chemical data solutions through standardization, innovation, and software that empowers its clients with faster, higher-quality chemical data. The Ionization Labs’ platform is considered to be the standard for disruptive next-generation de-centralized chemical data solutions. Overview of their solution can be found at http://www.ionizationlabs.com
About TPS Lab: TPS Lab, formerly Texas Plant and Soil Lab, is located in the Upper Rio Grande Valley and was established in 1938 by Dr. George Schultz as Texas Soil Laboratory, Inc. TPS Lab. Accredited & Trusted, meeting the highest local and global standards and use only certified products and testing methods. www.TPSLab.com
