HacWatch Adds Breach Insurance to Full-Service Cybersecurity Monitoring Portfolio
Insurance augments risk mitigation impact of 24/7 monitoring programsATLANTA, GA., USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, HacWatch, the cybersecurity firm that specializes in 24/7 network security monitoring, announced that it is adding breach insurance to its portfolio of product and service offerings. HacWatch’s security experts and advanced intelligence security operations center protects customers’ critical data and devices. By offering breach insurance, the company supplements its monitoring services. This enables clients to realize a more complete risk mitigation strategy.
“We are your watchdog on the front lines, providing a critical set of countermeasures that keep systems safe,” said a spokesperson for HacWatch. “Now, with insurance, you can increase your management of residual risk.”
The timing is auspicious. It seems that every day the news exposes yet another critical breach of very sophisticated security systems by global hackers. Organizations live in fear of stolen data. HacWatch has a solution. The spokesperson added, “We have developed a first-class cybersecurity company ready to implement and manage continuous monitoring strategies for our client partners. We ensure timely identification of threats and deliver sophisticated remediation processes and incident response workflows.”
HacWatch enables clients across many industries to be capable of actively hunting for and eliminating threats before they cause a domino effect of serious financial and repetitional damage. The company provides monitoring and security operations services that span networks, public and private cloud infrastructure, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile computing endpoints and more. Their services facilitate compliance with regulations such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR and more. “Monitoring is a core control in almost every major compliance framework,” the spokesperson noted. “We take that headache away from you so you can be compliant without stressing out.”
Clients from many industries depend on their partnerships with HacWatch. The firm offers an unparalleled cyber defense experience for business such as legal, retail, manufacturing, insurance, hospitality, healthcare, telecommunications and utilities. HacWatch specializes in frontline protection. Their team members protect clients by helping them continuously avoid intrusions that can lead to data breaches. They identify suspicious emails that pose significant threats for organizations and will help companies that communicate over multiple devices.
In addition to monitoring, HacWatch offers an extensive array of specialized cybersecurity services. These include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), asset recovery, Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) and log management and vulnerability assessments. Such diverse services all help to address a central challenge confronting businesses today: a lack of trained cybersecurity personnel. For small and medium-sized business, in particular, it can be cost prohibitive to staff an in-house Security Operations Center (SOC). A dedicated IT department is usually the norm in large organizations. Now small and medium businesses can benefit from the highest quality cybersecurity services from HacWatch as it offers the necessary technology and personnel to proactively monitor and investigate threats. It is in a position to protect its customers 24/7.
HacWatch is offering a free demo to customers concerned with issues that include file integrity monitoring, endpoint detection, and remediation guidance for network intrusions.
For more information go to https://HacWatch.com
