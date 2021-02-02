Mark Kaire of Kaire & Heffernan, LLC has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates
MIAMI, FL, UNITES STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Kaire, a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of Kaire & Heffernan, LLC has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in this prestigious invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states. "ABOTA is one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism and principles of the legal profession, and I'm honored to be part of this select group," Attorney Kaire said. Kaire & Heffernan LLC represent clients in all types of Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice disputes in federal and state courts and before regulatory agencies throughout Florida. Mr. Kaire is a proud member of the “Million Dollar Advocates Forum” and the “Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum,” an exclusive group of trial lawyers who have achieved settlement or verdicts in excess of $1 million and $2 million respectively. Mark Kaire has been recognized by Best Lawyers In America, Americas top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Florida Trend Legal Elite, and The American Board of Trail Advocates. Mark Kaire has lived in Miami since 1972. He attended the University of Florida as an undergraduate student, then the University of Miami Law School. He was married in 1994 and now has three kids — two girls and one boy. Outside the office, Mr. Kaire is an avid cyclist. He frequently competes in races in North Carolina, Utah and South Florida. In addition, he speaks fluent Spanish.
To schedule a free initial Miami Personal Injury or Medical Malpractice Case Review, call 305-372-0123 or you can contact our firm online at www.KaireLaw.com.
Mark Kaire
