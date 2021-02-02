Applied Systems Enters Into New Partnership with Google to Enhance Cloud Technologies

Google Cloud’s technologies, tools, products and services will now be fully integrated across Applied’s product portfolio

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google to adopt additional Google Cloud technologies as part of its product portfolio transformation. Following an investment in Applied by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, this new partnership with Google Cloud will enable agencies and brokerages to leverage technologies like open API technology, data lakes, browser-native applications, artificial intelligence, and more to drive architecture accessibility, speed to market and simpler user experiences.

“Financial services organizations globally use Google Cloud to be more agile, secure and better serve their customers by using data in a more meaningful way,” said Rob Enslin, President, Google Cloud. “We are excited to expand our work with Applied to help enable agencies and brokerages to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, APIs and more, to further innovation and create digital experiences that customers demand.”

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud technologies. Leveraging Google Cloud technologies, Applied will deliver:

Open APIs: Leveraging Google Cloud’s Apigee, Applied will provide secure and managed APIs to further increase ease of data exchange between Applied’s products and provide expanded customer choice in connecting third-party applications.

Data analytics: Google Cloud’s BigQuery database enables agencies and brokerages to gain greater access and insights into the data in their own management systems, as well as other data enrichment solutions. Applied is also investing in innovative data transformation tools such as Google Dataflow to streamline customer on-boarding and time to insights.

Browser-Native Applications: Leveraging a microservices architecture on Google Cloud Kubernetes Engine allows Applied to deliver browser-native applications that take advantage of the benefits of public cloud – scale, flexibility, speed and performance.

AI and Machine Learning: With Google Cloud Dialogflow, Applied Systems will leverage artificial intelligence powered chatbot to enable agents using Applied MobileInsured to provide an automated chatbot experience for the insured to more quickly begin a claims process.

“When CapitalG invested in Applied more than two years ago, we aligned on a vision to bring advanced technologies that provide practical value to our customers and create an even stronger independent agency channel,” said Rich Belanger, executive vice president of Product Development, Applied Systems. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to gain additional access to their world-class talent and technology as we transform the Applied product portfolio, delivering on our commitment to provide our customers with open technology and simple user experiences today and in the future.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

