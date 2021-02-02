AbacusNext Announces Release of Amicus Cloud 6.1

Flexible payment schedules for clients and easier access to case details highlight how technology helps firms build a better practice

AbacusNext®, a leading technology provider for legal, accounting and compliance-focused professionals, today announced the company will present Amicus Cloud 6.1 during Legalweek(year) 2021, a virtual event taking place February 2-4, 2021.



Amicus Cloud is a cloud-based practice management solution that allows firms to access information about their practice 24/7 using any device from any location. The enhanced release of Amicus Cloud includes:

Ability for firms to maximize cash flow by leveraging Abacus Payment Exchange (APX) to schedule client payments.

Automatic organization of any document in its appropriate folder, making case information retrieval easier.

Enhanced visibility into task and appointment information with instant previews, improving productivity.



Tomas Suros, global product marketing director for the company, will also guide a Legalweek(year) session titled “Transformation through technology: Digital opportunities for the legal industry.” The session is scheduled to take place February 4 at 11:30-12:30 EST and, in addition to Suros, will feature Assly Sayyar, Attorney at Law, Inc., and Barron Henley, partner at Affinity Consulting. The session will explore how essential technology offers an opportunity and is a necessity for law firms seeking to harness digital innovation, while delivering new sources of value for firm clients and employees. Insight on how firms can use technology strategically to fundamentally change their competitive position now and in the future will also be shared.

“Inefficient and cumbersome payment and bill collection practices hinder companies’ ability to optimize their practice. Using Amicus Cloud with APX to schedule client payments and improve billing processes allows our customers to leverage the technology to build a better practice,” states Suros. “I am excited to speak with experts in the field on the importance of technology for firms that want to find new streams of revenue, growth and increased efficiency and to introduce the updated Amicus Cloud practice management solution to this audience.”

As Diamond sponsors of Legalweek(year), AbacusNext will host a virtual showcase with product experts available to offer demonstrations of Amicus Cloud to attendees.

For more information on Amicus Cloud, visit www.amicusattorney.com/cloud.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading vertical SaaS provider for compliance-focused professional services markets. Our purpose-built cloud infrastructure puts customers’ business data and vital applications into a virtual workspace that is accessible anywhere, anytime and from any device, enabling small and midsize legal and accounting firms to grow an efficient, secure, client-focused practice.

More than 100,000 users worldwide benefit from the most complete product portfolio in the industry, including practice management and case management solutions, tailored cloud options, document automation and payment processing. To learn more visit abacusnext.com.

