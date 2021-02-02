Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,293 in the last 365 days.

2020 Walter Owen Book Prize Winners Announced

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Foundation for Legal Research is pleased to announce Professor Pascal Fréchette, Faculté de droit, Université de Sherbrooke as the recipient of the first place $15,000 Walter Owen Book Prize 2020 [French Language], for La restitution des prestations (Éditions Yvon Blais).

On behalf of the Jury, Professor Martine Valois (Université de Montréal) reported that Professor Fréchette’s publication is “the first extensive study on the restitution of benefits in Quebec, a crucial sphere of Civil law.” The book has been cited by the Supreme Court of Canada and the Court of Appeal of Quebec. The Jury noted that it is “a masterly work.”

In second place is Le secret ministériel : théorie et pratique by Professor Yan Campagnolo, Faculté de droit, Université d’Ottawa (Presses de l’Université Laval), which is the first book “ever devoted to the study of Cabinet secrecy in Canada,” according to the Jury.

The Walter Owen Book Prize honors its namesake (1904–1981) who, in 1959, was the Foundation’s first President. The Foundation is dedicated to funding and recognizing exceptional legal scholarship in Canada.

In alternate years, the Prize is awarded to authors of French and English language books that incorporate theoretical breadth, depth and scholarship in addressing a legal doctrine subject of current interest. Books recognized must be, or harbour considerable potential to be, highly valued by Canada’s legal profession, judiciary and law faculties. Both Prize recipients satisfied these demanding criteria.

Michelle Ouellette, Q.C., Chair of The Canadian Foundation for Legal Research, applauds and conveys the Foundation’s gratitude for the signal achievement of each of the Walter Owen Book Prize winners. “Their books,” she said, “contribute invaluably to Canadian legal literature, and enrich legal discourse on the Bench, at the Bar, and in law faculties.”

For additional information about the Walter Owen Book Prize and The Canadian Foundation for Legal Research, please visit www.cflr-fcrj.ca.

Media contact:
Michelle J. Ouellette, Q.C.
McKercher LLP Barristers & Solicitors
374 Third Avenue South, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1M5
Phone: (306) 664-1344 | email: m.ouellette@mckercher.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

2020 Walter Owen Book Prize Winners Announced

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.