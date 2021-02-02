Spectral Holding Company Appoints Christina DiArcangelo as CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Holding Company, is excited to announce that Christina DiArcangelo has been appointed as the CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc., a company devoted to developing cost-effective monitoring, patient diagnosis, treatment, maintenance protocols, and methods showing efficacy using all available patient data.
”I am so very excited for the opportunity to lead the Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring company. With the research that we have planned, we will be helping so many people with unmet medical needs. For the first time in the history of drug development, patients will be treated therapeutically where they are with their diagnosis’. It is time for us to provide patients with a voice and enable them to work in a collaborative manner with their healthcare providers. Affinity Bio Partners will be the clinical research organization that will be providing clinical operation services.” stated Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc.
Christina has forged a world-class reputation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry over the past 22 years. Her engagements have led to numerous industry awards, keynote speaking engagements, and a multitude of global clinical trials. Christina has also worked on several drugs that received FDA approval. Throughout the course of Christina's career, she has acted in various capacities for global clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology, device and nutraceutical companies. During the past four years, Christina has been working in Medical Cannabis and CBD clinical research.
For more information, please visit christinadiarcangelo.com
About Spectral Analytics
Spectral Analytics Inc. is a nutraceutical research company with the fundamental premise that phytocannabinoid supplementation of the endocannabinoid system through the use of cannabinoids and other nutraceuticals will improve health.
About Affinity Bio Partners and Christina DiArcangelo
Christina DiArcangelo, CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Inc., has forged a world-class reputation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry over the past 22 years. Her engagements have led to numerous industry awards, keynote speaking engagements, and a multitude of global clinical trials. Christina has also worked on several drugs that received FDA approval. Throughout the course of Christina's career, she has acted in various capacities for global clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies.
