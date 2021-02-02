Timeless Trading and Investing
Momentum and Trend Trading, not considering time
High probability algorithmic trading concepts for spotting and following institutional money moves.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The title, timeless trading, is not a play on words, or maybe it is, but we want to introduce a timeless high probability trading concept. The goal is to strive for constant income or low risk, high reward setups. Sure, unbelievable, but what is your risk of learning something new? Just reading-time and the factor time will be taken out of the cohesion. We spent more than 20,000 hours developing our algorithms and concepts, and we exclusively teach one-on-one to a small audience of traders. Hence, this is for serious traders and investors only.
— DrNobel
Generally, five dimensions of decision-making need to be covered, and this is where people experience challenges. Time is one of those dimensions, and we will eliminate it aside from other decision-making variables crucial to your success.
We distinguish trading or investing by holding a position; behavior and decision-making are the same.
- Trading: shorter-term like day trading, swing trading
- Investing: holding positions for multiple days, weeks, months
The complexity of trading and investing comes from a five-dimensional decision-making basis:
- Entry Conditions: When to trade/Invest and probability
- Exit Condition: When is the target reached
- Stop Condition: When are you wrong and exit
- Risk Management: Relation of (Entry - Exit) / (Entry – Stop)
- Time: For how long to stay in a trade
How do we eliminate time, and why?
We simplify the chart and just put an entry condition on it, and it automatically paints the targets and stops. Every trade concludes by either coming to the target or stop on momentum trades; however, if you sign up for the concept, we also share the rules for a trend trade that offers a relatively low risk in relation to the expected reward.
Check the chart: AAPL, NLT Trend Catching Chart, January 2021
The above chart shows the trade situations of AAPL between January 15th and 29th, 2021.
In total: Fifteen trading opportunities occurred, and twelve (80%) of those ended up winning; three (20%) got stopped by following the momentum trading concept.
Trades were indicated by the NLT Trend Catching signals at a pre-defined NLT Timeless Chart.
Aside from the momentum trade, the system offered trend trading opportunities to aim for a multi-time reward compared to the risk to take. Again, you enter when the NLT Trend Catching Price Threshold is surpassed, and you trail your stop by the red crossbar of the NLT Trend Catching Indications. The NLT Boxes tile up defines when to trade for a momentum or trend move. We teach the details in our training units.
Check the Chart: DIS, NLT Trend Catching Chart, January 2021
There are multiple rules to comply with, but compared to traffic rules, those are not many to learn, and you sure know how to manage a vehicle in traffic.
Does the program work for Futures too?
The answer is yes.
Let us give you a short demonstration for the /ES: E-Mini S&P 500 Futures Contract:
Check the Chart: /ES (E-Mini S&P 500 Futures), NLT Trend Catching Chart, January 2021
The example for the most recent price development of the /ES shows on a momentum trading concept, in two trading days: ten winning trades, three losing trades.
The indicated opportunities and the results speak for themselves.
Learn how to operate with mechanical trading decisions in all of your accounts.
Let us be your guide to a consistent trader and investor and schedule a free consulting session, where you can see live what our systems can do for you:
contact@NeverLossTrading.com Subj: Consulting Hour
Working one-on-one spots are extremely limited: Do not miss out!
For more of our free publications and webinars…sign up here.
We are looking forward to hearing back from you.
www.NeverLossTrading.com
DrNobel
Nobel Living, LLC
+1 866-455-4520
contact@NeverLossTrading.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn