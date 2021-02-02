E-Sports Market Trends Include New Platforms For Expanding Consumer Base

E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platforms for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base, and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in Africa, NickX, an esports platform launched by Viacom, provides children with a tournament platform using Nickelodeon gaming content. Also, for instance, in 2019, IKON, a USA-based gaming platform company launched a new platform that allows players to challenge fans and friends in games such as league of legends and PUBG. Also for instance in 2019, an India-based mobile esports platform company Mobile Premier League (MPL) launched its mobile esports platform in Indonesia.

The global esports market size is expected grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.

The major players covered in the global esports industry report are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Immortals.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-global-market-report

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spectator-sports-global-market-report

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/participatory-sports-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Online Gambling Market - By Game Type (Betting, Casino, Lottery, Poker, Online Bingo, Others), By Device (Desktop, Mobile, Others), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Online Gambling Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-market

Amusements Market - By Type (Gambling And Amusement Parks) Market Overview And Market Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusements-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.