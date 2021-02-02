FunFlicks® Announces Initiative To Provide Drive-In Pop-Ups As Alternative For Proms, Formals, High School Graduations
FunFlicks® is providing an alternative nationally for graduations and proms during the COVID-19 pandemic in a socially responsible but fun environment. .
Using our drive-in movie theater pop-up gear will allow milestone events like graduations to continue.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FunFlicks® Outdoor Movies, a leader in providing pop-up drive-in movie theater rentals, has made headlines for their innovative approach to returning to normalcy. While many students balk at the idea of not having a prom, formal or even a high school graduation ceremony, this alternative is a welcoming and positive step in the right direction. Regardless of a pandemic, it is vitally important to preserve certain traditions such as high school graduations, therefore it is great for a company like FunFlicks® to come forward with a new, safe, COVID-19 friendly approach to continuing these traditions.
— FunFlicks Spokesperson
During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for FunFlicks was quoted as saying, “For years we have provided pop-up drive-in movie theatre rentals for all kinds of events and had great success. In the beginning of COVID-19, we began a robust campaign to give back and help support the community by providing free downloadable movies to cope with lockdown, as well as donating important relief supplies.” He went on to say, “I strongly believe that it is time for us to begin using drive-in movie theaters in a way that can return positivity and some type of normalcy to the community. Starting this push to use drive-in movie theaters to allow milestone events like graduations to continue, seems like our natural next step in helping the community move forward together and begin to heal.”
FunFlicks® has been the leader in outdoor pop-up drive-in movie theatres since 2007 and are now becoming a leader in the mobile LED operations in most states. They are a full-service indoor and outdoor movie screen / event provider for individuals and organizations large and small. FunFlicks® provides all equipment necessary to pull off a 1950’s style drive-in theater that is being touted as the “perfect” alternative to going to the traditional movie theatre in the COVID-19 era.
To learn more about the FunFlicks® brand, their drive-in movie theatre pop-up packages, or how they have contributed to the COVID-19 relief efforts, visit their official website at: https://www.funflicks.com.
