Hoyer Statement on Myanmar

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on

the military coup in Myanmar:

"The coup in Myanmar yesterday was an illegitimate seizure of power and ought to be condemned by the international community. Notwithstanding real concerns about the governing approach of Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy Party, Myanmar's democratically elected leaders must be released from detention and allowed to resume office. The results of the election held on November 8 must be respected. "As a former Chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission who witnessed the triumph of democracy in Europe after the fall of the Iron Curtain, I know that the process of transitioning away from autocracy and military rule can be fraught with dangers. It is in moments like this one that the process of democratization is tested and must not be allowed to fail. The United States and the international community have worked hard to help Myanmar move away from a past in which military rule denied basic rights to its people and benefitted the few at the expense of the many. The world must not be silent in this moment of democracy's peril in that country, and I urge the Biden-Harris Administration to work with our global partners to put pressure on Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and his associates to return to a democratic political process and accept the results of the 2020 election.

"It is disheartening to watch Myanmar's military leaders parrot the same falsehoods about voting irregularities and election fraud embraced by former President Trump and his associates when they tried to subvert democracy in this country. Actions by U.S. leaders have consequences worldwide, particularly in places where democracy is fledgling and new. It is my fervent hope that the Biden-Harris Administration will not only work to restore America's leadership abroad but reaffirm the strength of democracy and our unwavering commitment to its defense. Those who continue to undermine democracy and the integrity of our elections here at home harm America’s leadership and the security of democracy around the world."