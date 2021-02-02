Meridian Adhesives Group Acquires Convergent Concrete Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Orem, Utah, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of Convergent Concrete Technologies (Convergent).

Located in Orem, Utah, Convergent specializes in the innovation of high-performing concrete treatments and products. The company’s dynamic line of technology includes hardeners, densifiers, finishes and adhesive promoting treatments. The company has served facility owners, contractors, architects and engineers since 2000.

“The addition of Convergent to Meridian’s Infrastructure Division further positions us to becoming a full-service provider of quality adhesives and high-performance coatings to our customers,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “We are aggressively focused on growth in the infrastructure market, and I am confident the skilled team at Convergent will bring momentum to that endeavor.”



As part of Meridian’s Infrastructure Division, Convergent will work alongside Adhesives Technology Corp., a manufacturer of construction and industry-related adhesives in epoxies, urethanes, acrylics, ester blends and polyureas; and E-Chem, a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, marketing and supply of epoxy polymer products for concrete.

“We are excited to join Meridian Adhesives Group,” said Dal Hills, President of Convergent. “We believe Meridian’s extensive technological platform will provide the very best opportunity for us to better serve our customers and increase our footprint in the infrastructure market. We look forward to our strategic partnership with Adhesives Technology, Corp. and E-Chem.”



For more information regarding Convergent, visit https://convergentconcrete.com.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging and product assembly markets. The group’s operations are located in the Americas and EMEA, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian’s global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

