Sub U Systems Announces NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified Solution for the Aviation Market
SUB-U launches innovative DO-160 flight qualified, MIL-STD-810, and MIL-STD-461 CSfC solution for protecting classified networks in airborne environments.
We are very excited about the development of the SUB-U RuCAS and bringing our SDN-A technology and rugged CSfC solutions to airborne applications and additional rugged device applications.”TURNERSVILLE, NJ, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sub U Systems (SUB-U), formerly Information Assurance Specialists, announced today it was recently awarded its largest development contract in the company’s twelve-year history. Awarded by a US DOD Prime contractor, the contract will result in the design and production of the SUB-U Rugged CSfC Airborne Solution (The RuCAS), a rugged Modular Concept Unit (MCU) sized Line-Replaceable Unit (LRU) flight-qualified device that is compliant to all three National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) data in transit Capability Packages.
— Keir Tomasso, President and CTO, Sub U Systems
The RuCAS is the latest addition to SUB-U’s cutting-edge portfolio of Software Definable Network–Appliances™ (SDN-A™) and is the first of its kind being DO-160 flight qualified, MIL-STD 810, and MIL-STD 461 compliant CSfC comprised solution. The RuCAS will provide secure connectivity for unclassified and classified voice, data, and video services. In addition to airborne applications, the RuCAS can be deployed in ground and maritime, manned and unmanned, platforms.
“We are very excited about the development of the SUB-U RuCAS and bringing our SDN-A technology and rugged CSfC solutions to airborne and other rugged applications. We are proud to have been awarded this contract to build the most rugged and highest performance enterprise-class CSfC solution that has ever existed,” said Keir Tomasso, President and CTO, Sub U Systems.
Under the same contract, SUB-U will also produce a MIL-STD compliant and DO-160 flight qualified version of the AP555 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Access Point from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. Both the RuCAS and rugged Aruba AP555 are currently available for order with low-rate initial production (LRIP) taking place in the first half of 2021 and full rate production beginning in Q4 2021. Additional variants of the RuCAS, offering standard RJ45 interfaces, will be available in in Q4 2021.
“We are happy to support the Sub U Systems team with their continuous quest to build the most forward leaning CSfC solutions,” said Jon Green, CTO for Security and Government Solutions at Aruba. “As the need for CSfC solutions at the tactical edge continues to grow, we are excited to have this innovative offering for our customers that offers 10G enterprise-class performance and Wi-Fi 6 levels of performance in a very low size, weight, and power, flight qualified solution.”
