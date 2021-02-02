Real Estate After Reality - Fashion TVs SUEDE Achieves Unheard of Sales Increase
Fashion Reality TV’s SUEDE Achieves a 2,400% Increase in Year Over Year Sales
“It’s really pretty simple… I listen to my clients. I use my creative eye to help them see the potential in the property we are viewing rather than just seeing it for what it is in its current state.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pathway from the runway to the driveway wasn’t an easy one, but with the sales that SUEDE, the 3rd person talking Project Runway Season 5 contestant has made over the past year, it seem like easy street! In only his 2nd year since he got his license & joined the Keller Williams Elevate Agency in Ohio’s competitive suburban Cleveland marketplace, SUEDE has earned sales increases the likes of which are rarely if ever seen. Many don’t believe the numbers are real. When the memo went out congratulating SUEDE on a whopping 2,400% increase in sales year over year, many other agents were left wondering 'how it’s possible?'
— SUEDE
SUEDE was a fan favorite in his two seasons of reality TV & judging by the accolades he’s getting from his ever-growing client roster, he’s a fan fave in the world of real estate as well. What’s the secret of his success? In SUEDE’s words:
“It’s really pretty simple… I listen to my clients. Whether they be looking for a home to live in or for an opportunity for investment, we spend some time getting to know one another when we first begin the home buying process. Being a creative person, I have spent my life making my imagination come to life in garments. Now, I bring my clients along on this creative journey where we don’t just view a home to buy, but plan together for their dreams to come to life in their new purchase,” says SUEDE. “I use my creative eye to help them see the potential in the home we are viewing rather than just seeing it for what it is in its current state.”
SUEDE is a native Ohioan, having grown up in rural Seven Hills, Ohio & studying fashion design in the prestigious program at Kent State University. He soon made his way to the epicenter of American fashion, New York’s Garment Center. Having served as creative director of several household name labels in the denim arena. Feeling like a change may be in order, he woke from a dream one morning in which he was encouraged to audition for Project Runway by none other than the show’s mentor & star, the incomparable Tim Gunn. SUEDE showed up for the audition & found his story proof positive that dreams really can come true… he made the final cast of the hit show’s 6th season.
If you are in the market for a home in & around Cleveland, SUEDE would love to help you make your real estate dreams come true. His expertise lies in marrying your resources with the property to achieve your goals. Whether you are in the market for a property in which to live, flip, or generate cashflow, SUEDE is here to help. He can be reached at suede@SUEDEsays.com or by phone: 888.872.9912.
R. Scott French
VERY New York
+1 917-816-0665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter