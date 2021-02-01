Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDFW Seeks Input on 2021 Recreational Pacific Halibut Season Dates

California anglers who are interested in the recreational Pacific halibut fishery are invited to participate in an online survey to help inform the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) about angler preferences for open fishing dates during the upcoming 2021 season. Results of the survey, which is open until Feb. 17, will be used to develop recommended season dates that will be provided to the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The Pacific halibut fishery takes place off northern California. The 2021 quota will be 39,000 net pounds, the same quota as in 2019 and 2020.

For more information on the Pacific halibut fishery in California, please visit CDFW’s Pacific Halibut webpage.

Media Contacts:

Melanie Parker, CDFW Marine Region, (831) 649-2814

Jordan Traverso, CDFW Communications, (916) 654-9937

