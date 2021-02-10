Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SmartMatchApp Matchmaking CRM Platform Reaches 500,000 Matches Worldwide

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMatchApp, leading matchmaking CRM software hits a new milestone, reporting over 500,000 matches worldwide since its inception in 2016.

“Our vision at SmartMatchApp is simple – to provide enterprise-level solutions to enable businesses, matchmakers, trade associations and membership organizations in any industry connect their clients on a deep, personalized and intelligent level, for long lasting relationships,” said Tim Mourtazov, CEO and co-founder at SmartMatchApp.

Mourtazov continued, “Kudos to our team of developers, sales and support staff who have worked tirelessly together and with our customers to reach 500,000+ matches in just four years.”

"SmartMatchApp was designed specifically for matchmaking business. They understand how our businesses run and provide exactly what we need on the backend to do an excellent job for our clients, said Michelle Jacoby, Owner, DC Matchmaking. “I have successfully matched hundreds of clients using SmartMatchApp’s intuitive software as a starting point.

To learn more about SmartMatchApp, it’s capabilities, features, and testimonials visit SmartMatchApp.com or contact Arthur Lavrinovich, arthur@smartmatchapp.com to request a demo.

About SmartMatchApp

Founded in 2016, SmartMatchApp (SMA) is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more 100,000 users of professional matchmakers, trade associations and other membership organizations worldwide. SMA is the parent company of SpeedMatchApp and SmartNext Studio. SMA is GDPR, EU-US Privacy Shield and PIPEDA compliant.

SmartMatchApp Matchmaking CRM Platform Reaches 500,000 Matches Worldwide

