Governor Ron DeSantis’ Florida Leads Budget Strongly Supports Florida’s Veteran Community

January 28, 2021

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida Leads budget provides critical support to the state’s 1.5 million veterans, their families and survivors. ‎

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell said: “I’m very ‎proud of Governor Ron DeSantis’ steadfast support of FDVA, ensuring Florida remains the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. Governor DeSantis has committed millions of dollars in funding to Florida’s veteran population over the past two years. This year’s budget continues our passion of connecting veterans with their earned services, benefits and support.”

One of the biggest enterprises within the FDVA is its network of award-winning State Veterans’ Homes. The State of Florida boasts six state veterans’ nursing homes and one state veterans’ domiciliary. Additional state veterans’ nursing homes in Port St. Lucie and Orlando are slated to open in calendar year 2021.

Governor DeSantis has proposed funding for the completion and staffing of the additional state veterans’ nursing homes in Port St. Lucie and Orlando, and capital improvements and replacement of equipment and furniture for the state’s operational veterans’ nursing homes and domiciliary.

Other state veterans’ home funding includes support for contract services for increased costs and utilization in agency staffing, housekeeping, therapy, medical and pharmacy services.

The Florida Leads budget provides $350,000 for a veteran suicide prevention outreach program. Florida is a role model and leader in the “Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families,” a national call to action asking state, military and civilian interagency teams to embark on a process of collaborating, planning and implementing suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, veterans and their families statewide.

The Governor’s Florida Leads budget also continues funding for Florida is for Veterans, Inc. (Veterans Florida). Veterans Florida is a non-profit created by the State of Florida to help military veterans transition to civilian life and to promote Florida’s status as the nation’s most veteran-friendly state.

