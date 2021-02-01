WASHBODS Launches Sustainable, Body-Positive Line of Soaps for People of All Shapes and Colors
A series of all-natural, human-inspired ceramic soap barsLOS ANGELES, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHBODS, a new line of sustainable, body-positive soaps, has launched. The company has also started a Kickstarter campaign to fund initial operations. Created by three cousins with multicultural backgrounds—over four languages are spoken in their home—WASHBODS comprises a series of all-natural, human-inspired ceramic soap bars. The launch is timed to commemorate Black History Month.
“We created WASHBODS as a celebration of diversity and a longing for a cleaner world,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Each bar is handmade as a representation of ourselves. We draw inspiration from the world of ceramics. Although there is an infinite number of skin tones, we narrowed it down to just four. We are excited to share this project with you!”
Each bar of WASHBODS soap is made from the finest, all-natural ingredients. They produce a heavenly lather and wash off clean. To obtain the right color and texture, the soaps are dyed with cosmetic clays and herbs. The WASHBODS bars are also big, with the average bar weighing in at 7 to 10 ounces, versus the average industry bar, which is just 4oz. George, Cheyanne, and Tairi, the three cousins who started the brand, want their customers to get a great value for their money.
The bars come in the funky shapes of faces, hands and other body parts, inspired by avant-garde, ceramic sculpture. WASHBODS backs up its fun-spirited slogan of “Wash Your Face, Wash Your Hands, Wash Your Back” with a long estimated shower life: Wash Your Back for 4-6 weeks with normal use; Wash Your Face with 4-6 weeks of normal use; and Wash Your Hands with 6-8 weeks of normal use. The bars come in hand, face and back shapes. Estimated times may vary depending on climate and frequency of use.
The bars are Vegan, made from 100% Pure, Kosher Glycerin and Sustainable Palm Oil. They are Hypo-Allergenic and Non-Comedogenic. Detergent Free, WASHBODS contain No Sulfates (SLS or SLES). They are Biodegradable, Paraben-Free, Soy Free, Non-GMO, Cruelty-Free and Gluten + Soy Free. All WASHBODS packaging will be 100% recyclable. WASHBODS encourages all consumers to live sustainable lives.
“Soap is a stealth pollutant in the home,” the spokesperson further noted. “An innocent looking bar of soap can pull a lot of environmental damage through its manufacturing process and supply chain. That’s an issue we want to address with this new, sustainable and organic approach to such a basic necessity.”
The Kickstarter campaign is seeking to raise $2,400 to cover the procurement of ingredients, mold making, labor, and space rental costs. The company will ensure that every product is made in a calm, clean, and safe environment to provide the optimal soap sculpture. The research and development (R&D) and formulations have already been accomplished, so the proceeds of the funding will not need to cover this expense. New hires are expected to earn a minimum of $15 per hour. The campaign, which opens on February 1, will close on March 1. From there, the company expects to produce its initial line of products by end of April, with delivery occurring in May, 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jordanmade/washbods-cleaning-every-body-bhm.
END
# # #
Media Relations
WASHBODS
email us here