Beka Business Media Launches RWS Magazine for Enterprises That Support Remote and Hybrid Workforces
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beka Business Media is pleased to announce the launch of Remote Work Solutions (RWS), a print magazine and digital news and information source dedicated to supporting enterprises and SMBs that support and enable remote and hybrid workforces.
Managing, maintaining efficiency, and securing remote workforces, as well as the hybrid networks that support them, presents enterprises and mid-sized businesses with unique challenges. RWS will address these issues with a quarterly publication delivered physically and digitally to more than 60,000 enterprise C-suite executives, IT decision makers, HR directors, and purchasing managers.
RWS offers a truly omnichannel platform that includes print, digital, video, and social audiences. Sponsors and partners also can target the RWS audience — or their own audiences — through the company’s managed custom content service providing blogs, executive podcasts, whitepapers, webinars, and more.
“Companies across all verticals pivoted to remote and hybrid environments in 2020,” explained Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “Now, companies are refining their strategies and streamlining operations to lower costs, tighten security, and manage more effectively. RWS will offer research and content to help make this process easier. We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting and developing space.”
Core coverage areas for RWS include remote networks and services, tools and strategies for remote communications and collaboration, managing and motivating remote and off-site employees, providing remote tech support, and cybersecurity updates and trends. The magazine will also provide the latest data and research from across the remote work arena.
In addition to decades of collective experience covering business IT, software, cloud, and networking, the RWS team of editors and experts work on a purely remote basis with years of first-hand experience on how to succeed in a remote work environment.
“IT decision makers across the board are scrapping their existing remote work strategies and developing new ways of enabling and supporting work from home at scale,” added RWS editor-In-chief Martin Vilaboy. “RWS will serve as a key resource throughout this transformation, helping decision makers cut through the noise and usher in a new era of remote work.”
The first issue of RWS will launch in the spring of 2021, and advertising opportunities for the inaugural issue are available now.
Inquiries can be directed to Berge Kaprelian at berge@Bekabusinessmedia.com or by calling 480-503-0770.
About RWS
Remote Work Solutions (RWS) is a quarterly print magazine and digital news and information source dedicated to serving enterprise IT, HR, purchasing, and C-suite executives who are faced with the unique challenges of supporting and enabling remote and hybrid work forces. RWS’s staff of work-from-home experts also provides its customer with custom-tailored and on-demand content and PR services. Learn more at rwsmagazine.com.
Berge Kaprelian
