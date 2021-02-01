Edlio Named One of Built In LA’s Best Places to Work and Best Benefits in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edlio is honored to receive recognition from Built In LA a second time, with awards for Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Los Angeles 2021 and Companies with the Best Benefits in Los Angeles 2021 .

At Edlio, we help school leaders build trust with every digital interaction. For 20 years, Edlio has been providing easy, robust communication and payment solutions to over 16,000 K-12 schools and districts. Edlio’s website platform makes managing a beautiful online presence and direct messaging easy. Our payments platform simplifies collecting and managing online fees and donations, with built-in financial reporting.

"These awards mean so much to Edlio, especially during these challenging times," says Anni Baghdasarian, Chief Operating Officer of Edlio. "Our commitment is to provide not just the best perks and benefits for our team but to foster a company culture that is inclusive and promotes career development, even with our entire team working remotely."

In 2020, Edlio adopted a charter to affect change in our industry by promoting social equity and inclusion both internally and externally. One piece of this is our expanded recruitment efforts and hiring process to reach and hire a more diverse set of candidates with each career opportunity that opens up. Edlio has also implemented new ways to support and recognize the achievements of each employee while offices are closed.

For more on Edlio and career opportunities, visit edlio.com

