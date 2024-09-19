VirTra Sets 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Monday, October 21, 2024

VirTra Management to Host Investor Presentation and Facility Tour Following Annual Meeting

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Arizona Time) at VirTra’s headquarters located at 295 E. Corporate Place, Chandler, AZ 85225. The meeting will also be accessible via webcast here.



VirTra will host an investor event following the Annual Meeting from 2:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arizona Time. The presentation will include an in-depth discussion of the Company’s growth strategies, product innovations, and market outlook. Presenters will include CEO and Chairman John Givens, CFO Alanna Boudreau, and CTO Brandon Cox.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience a live demonstration of VirTra’s training simulators, including the V-XR®, its new low-profile and lightweight headset system that can be instructor-led or almost entirely self-driven. Following the presentation, attendees will be given a guided tour of the Company’s headquarters and production facilities.

To reserve a spot for the investor meeting and facility tour, RSVP by emailing VTSI@gateway-grp.com. When requesting an invite, please provide your full first and last name for shareholder verification. The Company will confirm your attendance.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2024, will be entitled to vote and attend both the Annual Meeting and investor presentation and tour to follow. Proxy materials and voting instructions can be found on the investor relations section of the company’s website and here.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860

Legal Disclaimer:

