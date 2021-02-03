New Era Technology Acquires Global Convergence, Inc.
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Era Technology has acquired Global Convergence, a Tampa-based global Managed Service Provider. The transaction closed in December of 2020; Three Sixty Seven Advisors represented the seller.
About Global Convergence
Global Convergence provides flexible and scalable IT services to help customers harness the power of technology to become agents of change that drive modern business transformation. Whether it’s on-premises, cloud, or a hybrid approach, Global Convergence creates a less complicated and more reliable IT environment for clients. Global Convergence’s flexible methodology enables it to tailor solutions to specific business needs, ensuring each project is delivered as planned – on-time and on a budget, with high customer satisfaction. Global Convergence has more than 20 years of experience managing IT projects for clients. Specializing in the design, build, deployment, and management of IT solutions allowing clients to focus their energy on transforming their business.
About New Era Technology
New Era Technology delivers managed technology solutions that securely connect people, places, and information in a rapidly changing world. Worldwide, customers rely on New Era’s seamless blend of solutions and services to work faster, smarter, and more securely, increase productivity, and create a better workplace and learning experiences. New Era’s extensive team provides hands-on, collaborative consultation, backed by deep industry training and certification, to work in partnership with clients to meet their goals.
New Era has over 8,000 customers and 1,700+ employees located in over 40 offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and APAC. With offices around the world, New Era can help no matter the size or scale of a client’s technology needs.
About Three Sixty Seven Advisors
Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory firm that offers a full range of services to middle-market companies, with a focus on the IT services industry.
Brittany Burke
Communications Manager, New Era Technology
