Positive Americana Fun Contest to Reward Jersey Cookie Girl Mom Made in America
Celebrating Nicole Borota by rewarding Jersey Cookie Girl to Positive Americana Winners #jerseycookiegirl #positiveamericana www.jerseycookiegirl.com
Kidazzler is a national parenting platform built by parents for parents.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with goodies made by moms.
The purpose of 'Positive Americana' contest is to inspire unity and love for the US. Every week, the most inspiring creative design entry wins a sweet reward 'Made in America by Moms.'
Nicole Borota curator and owner of Jersey Cookie Girl is one of our creative moms who will design personalized cookies.
According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am grateful for Kidazzler who has helped my company immensely and was instrumental in introducing me to Nicole owner of Jersey Cookie Girl."
Positive American Creative Design Contest is Launching on Valentine's Day 2021
Participants can be 5 to 105 years old and live in the US.
Participants use their creative design and drawing skills to inspire a positive message about love, peace, and unity in the US.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We celebrate passionate moms who design creative sweets in their lovely shops by rewarding 'The Best American Made Goodies!"
About
1 More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl....My name is Nicole Borota; previously I was an architectural designer who now expresses herself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and places). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' (from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day). Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does it mean to be a woman in the US?' The creative entries combine powerful images and words that inspire positive values and Unity; the most creative entries win Goodies Made in America by Moms. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce first. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program. We also create social positive contests and creative parties to change kids' lives for good.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program in LA; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Kidazzler is a national parenting platform built by parents for parents. Kidazzler makes it simple to find and discover kids activities, kids products, and family-friendly business and service providers. Kidazzler’s deals marketplace features exciting deals on kids classes, kids subscription boxes, kids programs, the best kid-friendly events and special deals on products and services for moms and parents! Find it all on www.kidazzler.com.
Jersey Cookie Girl, Nicole Borota owner #jerseycookiegirl www.jerseycookiegirl.com