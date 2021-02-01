Armin Lear To Release The Sweetness of Venus on Valentine’s Day
On-Sale Date of February 1 Allows Delivery in Time to Make It a Gift
The Sweetness of Venus is an exciting romp through the cultural history of the most taboo part of women’s bodies: the clitoris.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE SWEETNESS OF VENUS: A HISTORY OF THE CLITORIS by Sarah Chadwick will be released by Wild Pansy, a new imprint of Armin Lear Press, on Valentine’s Day 2021. The on-sale date of February 1 means the book can be purchased and shipped prior to the official publication date.
— Ashley Holstrom, Foreword Reviews (March / April 2021)
The book is the product of years of research by first-time author Chadwick who interviewed, and was reviewed by, some of the leading authorities in the field of human sexuality. The author takes readers on a romp through history, spotlighting misconceptions, fabrications, and discoveries about the clitoris. Relying on sound science, and offering fascinating stories throughout history, Chadwick entertains as vividly as she informs.
"What a breath of fresh air—finally, a book prioritizing the importance of the clitoris and sexual pleasure, backed up by science, thorough historical research, and so much humor!”
Dr. Tanaya Narendra, Sexual Health Influencer of the Year, 2020
“Chadwick tackles this complex and vital topic with a lightness of touch and great intelligence.”
Sara Sloan, creator of Twelve4pleasure podcast
“This book eloquently answers all the questions we’ve wondered about. Chadwick tells the story of the clitoris in an enlightening, amusing, and knowledgeable way.”
Dr. Sunny Rodgers, doctor of human sexuality and clinical sexologist
About Armin Lear Press (www.arminlear.com)
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 26 years of publishing experience. Armin Lear imprints are Thousand Acres (fiction) and Wild Pansy (sex and human sexuality). The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association.
TITLE THE SWEETNESS OF VENUS
SUBTITLE A History of the Clitoris
AUTHOR Sarah Chadwick
ISBN 978-1-7362988-3-1 (PB)
978-1-7354650-7-3 (eBook)
PUB DATE February 14, 2021
PUBLISHER Wild Pansy, an imprint of Armin Lear Press
DISTRIBUTION The Wild Pansy edition of THE SWEETNESS OF VENUS is available only in the United States and Canada.
