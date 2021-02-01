Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,990 in the last 365 days.

Bulgaria : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bulgaria

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

February 1, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The economy contracted sharply amid two waves of COVID-19 infections, with the government providing sizable policy support. The outlook is very uncertain and the main challenge facing policymakers is to keep adjusting to changing circumstances. Over the medium term, structural reforms are needed that support inclusive income convergence toward advanced EU partners against demographic headwinds.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/027

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

February 1, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513568119/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BGREA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

65

You just read:

Bulgaria : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Bulgaria

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.