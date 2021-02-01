HouseMaster® Home Inspections Franchise Expanding in Dallas Region
Stephen Frank, HouseMaster franchise owner in Dallas
Local business owner bringing established home inspection franchise to Northwest Dallas and surrounding areasDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, is announcing the opening of a new location in Dallas. Stephen Frank, a military veteran and experienced home inspector who also founded a successful nonprofit in educational services, is the local entrepreneur expanding HouseMaster in the Dallas area. His wife, Tami, owns the business alongside Stephen as they work together to build it in the region.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
This HouseMaster location will cover NW Dallas and surrounding communities including Arlington, Grapevine, Coppell, Irving, Garland, University Park, Highland Park and Carrollton.
“I have always been entrepreneurial,” Frank said. “I really liked what other franchisees had to say about HouseMaster and the way HouseMaster does business right. I am ready to grow my business by exceeding client expectations consistently and generating referrals.”
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
“Stephen is a go-getter, he’s always been dedicated to helping others,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CEO of HouseMaster. “First it was him serving as a National Guardsman in Military Intelligence, and now he is looking to help out his community closer to home. We’re so happy to have him in our franchise community.”
Frank is a member of the Metrotex Board of Realtors, a local business organization to further develop relationships in the local real estate market. In his freetime, he enjoys taking part in tournament poker and Texas Hold ‘Em; and he likes to play the guitar.
For more information, contact HouseMaster in Dallas at stephen.frank@housemaster.com or call 469.389.0909.
About HouseMaster®
HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.
About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.
