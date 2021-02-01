HouseMaster Home Inspections Franchise Expanding to Denver
Thomas Kelsey, new HouseMaster franchise owner in Denver
Home inspection franchise to be the first region serving Denver and surrounding areaDENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, is announcing the opening of a new location in Denver. Thomas Kelsey, with 25 years of experience as a sales and marketing director in the ski resort industry, is the local entrepreneur expanding HouseMaster in the Denver area.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
This HouseMaster location in Central Colorado will cover all of Denver, and surrounding communities such as Arvada, River North, and Central Park.
“Stemming from my background in hospitality, I’m looking forward to bringing a five-star, customer-oriented mindset to home repair and inspections in this region,” Kelsey said. “I chose HouseMaster because I liked the approach they take toward home inspections and building a long-term relationship with customers. It’s a system that has stood the test of time and I’m eager to grow it here in Denver.”
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
“Thomas is one of those dedicated professionals you want to have on your team,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CEO of HouseMaster. “He takes his work to the next level through his positive attitude and confident demeanor to solve customer challenges. We cannot wait to see how much his hard work and determination will add a valuable home inspection experience in the Denver community.”
Thomas Kelsey will join the Metro Denver Association of Realtors Organization, a local business organization to further develop relationships in the local real estate market. In his freetime, he enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing with family, hiking, and camping.
For more information, contact HouseMaster in Denver at thomas.kelsey@housemaster.com or call 720.217.8789.
About HouseMaster®
HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.
About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
+1 773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com