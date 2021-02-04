Arkstone Medical Solutions Appoints Grant Weiss New VP of Sales and Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkstone Medical Solutions, LLC – the leading provider of infectious disease laboratory result interpretations – announced today the hiring of Grant Weiss as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Weiss brings over 15 years of sales and marketing experience in senior leadership roles to Arkstone to include five years as the Director of Marketing at MicroGenDX.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Grant Weiss join our team,” says Dr. Ari Frenkel, co-founder of Arkstone Medical Solutions. “There is no one better equipped to help Arkstone during this exciting chapter of growth. Grant combines an in-depth knowledge of PCR and Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) with his expertise in marketing and sales to help us meet the needs of molecular laboratories and their physicians.”
Grant’s immediate focus is to create new strategies to introduce the Arkstone OneChoice and OneChoice PLUS Reports – powered by AI technology, machine learning, and decades of infectious disease expertise – to molecular laboratories so that these diagnostic results can be interpreted into an optimal treatment regimen for faster clinical decision-making.
Now more than ever today’s healthcare providers are turning to DNA guided testing for identification of microbes within suspected infection sites- due in part to the widespread use of PCR testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arkstone fulfills their mission by delivering a simple, easy-to-use report analysis that helps healthcare providers navigate advanced DNA guided testing for all areas of infectious disease.
About Arkstone Medical Solutions, LLC
Arkstone is committed to stem the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning with a deep understanding of infectious disease.
Arkstone works with molecular laboratories to bridge the gap between sophisticated DNA testing technology and physicians with lab report analysis to deliver the OneChoice report to provide precision-guided medicine through optimal treatment regimen recommendations.
Additionally, the proprietary ArkScore system allows providers to easily process clinical data at a glance through an easy to understand visual score. Learn more at http://www.arkstonemedical.com or email info@arkstonemedical.com
Grant Weiss
“We are beyond thrilled to have Grant Weiss join our team,” says Dr. Ari Frenkel, co-founder of Arkstone Medical Solutions. “There is no one better equipped to help Arkstone during this exciting chapter of growth. Grant combines an in-depth knowledge of PCR and Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) with his expertise in marketing and sales to help us meet the needs of molecular laboratories and their physicians.”
Grant’s immediate focus is to create new strategies to introduce the Arkstone OneChoice and OneChoice PLUS Reports – powered by AI technology, machine learning, and decades of infectious disease expertise – to molecular laboratories so that these diagnostic results can be interpreted into an optimal treatment regimen for faster clinical decision-making.
Now more than ever today’s healthcare providers are turning to DNA guided testing for identification of microbes within suspected infection sites- due in part to the widespread use of PCR testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arkstone fulfills their mission by delivering a simple, easy-to-use report analysis that helps healthcare providers navigate advanced DNA guided testing for all areas of infectious disease.
About Arkstone Medical Solutions, LLC
Arkstone is committed to stem the global spread of antimicrobial resistance and the misuse of antibiotics by marrying advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning with a deep understanding of infectious disease.
Arkstone works with molecular laboratories to bridge the gap between sophisticated DNA testing technology and physicians with lab report analysis to deliver the OneChoice report to provide precision-guided medicine through optimal treatment regimen recommendations.
Additionally, the proprietary ArkScore system allows providers to easily process clinical data at a glance through an easy to understand visual score. Learn more at http://www.arkstonemedical.com or email info@arkstonemedical.com
Grant Weiss
Arkstone Medical Solutions
+1 630-452-1115
grant.weiss@arkstonemedical.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn