Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) to Hold 41st Annual Conference
Two-day, 3D Virtual Event to Focus on Resilience and Recovery: From Research to PracticeSILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in over 40 years, ADAA’s Annual Conference will convene virtually. The two-day, 3D event will focus on resiliency and its’ relationship to the most urgent issues impacting the mental health of both adults and children—the pandemic, stress, suicide, and working with minority clients.
Planned for March 18 and 19, 2021 this year’s Conference theme is resilience and recovery in research and in practice. The Conference is expected to bring together more than 1,000 international mental health researchers and clinicians who are all working to improve treatments and find cures for anxiety, depression, and co-occurring disorders.
“Our virtual, 3D event promises to deliver the same expert programming, impactful connections with peers, and access to exhibitors and sponsors,” said Cindy J. Aaronson, PhD, Conference Co-Chair. “Going virtual will allow us to extend our reach and have even more of our colleagues from around the world join us in a dynamic, robust digital setting.”
Participants will have access to more than 135 sessions (live, simu-live, and on-demand) with more than 100 CE/CMEs available. Attendees will have access to the sessions for 60 days post-Conference.
“We’re proud to be offering several sessions which qualify for Cross-Cultural Competency Diversity Credits and Suicide Credits as well as ethics-related content,” said Adriana Feder, MD, Conference Co-Chair. “In addition, we have increased our number of available CE/CMEs this year to over 100 as a way to deliver even more value to our attendees.”
New this year is the Conference’s interactive poster series. The series of lively, engaging sessions is designed to promote the exchange of new research findings in a visual format. ADAA's virtual poster hall, supported by McLean Hospital, will provide an opportunity for participants to interact one-on-one with researchers, ask questions, discuss findings, and share information.
Keynote Addresses
Two keynote addresses will be part of this year’s Conference. On Thursday, March 18, Ann S. Masten, PhD, a Regents Professor of Child Development at the University of Minnesota, will deliver Resilience in Science and Practice: Pathways to the Future. In her keynote, Dr. Masten will highlight recent advances in theory and research on resilience in human development, with reflections on early lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Masten will highlight the alignment of findings in research on resilience in individuals, families, and communities; the transdiagnostic significance of protective processes; and implications of multisystem models for practice and policy.
On Friday, March 19, Gene Howard Brody, PhD, a Professor of Human Development and Family Science in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia, will present Resistance to Adversity and the Early Origins of Disease. For the past 25 years, scientists at the Center for Family Research at the University of Georgia have conducted research designed to promote understanding of normative developmental trajectories among low socioeconomic status African American children, youths, and young adults.
During this keynote, an expansion of this research will be discussed using longitudinal, epidemiological studies, and randomized prevention trials to test hypotheses about the origins of disease among African American youths. The presentation will also discuss how
family-centered prevention programs can deliver health benefits including reducing inflammation, inhibiting cellular aging, and promoting neurodevelopment.
The Jerilyn Ross Lecture. The State of the Art of Toxic Stress and Resilience Research: Policy and Practice Implications for Best Practices with Vulnerable Populations, will be presented by Joan Kaufman, PhD. Drawing from 20 years of research, the lecture will discuss the two documented ACEs Adverse Childhood Experiences (e.g., child maltreatment) and Adverse Community Environments (e.g., discrimination, community violence) that are associated with a broad range of negative outcomes. The pandemic and the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and others have further highlighted profound racial disparities and unresolved issues of systemic racism in this country. In this lecture, the broad range of negative mental and physical health outcomes associated with the two ACEs will be reviewed, and emerging data on the mechanisms by which these experiences ‘get under the skin’ to confer risk for these outcomes will be discussed. Key factors for promoting resilience and recovery will then be delineated, together with specific policy and practice recommendations.
Scientific Research Symposium. The 24thAnnual Scientific Research Symposium, Resilience: From Research to Practice, is sponsored by Janssen Neuroscience and co-chaired by Kerry Ressler, MD, PhD, and Victoria Risbrough, PhD. The three presentations that comprise this year’s Symposium will focus on stress resilience.
Clinical Practice Symposium. This year’s Clinical Practice Symposium, The Nuts and Bolts of Working with PTSD, Depression, and Micro-Aggressions with Minority Clients Through the Lenses of CBT, ACT & FAP, will feature a panel of expert clinicians.
The clinicians will demonstrate key assessments and interventions with an adult LGBTQ client struggling with complex trauma, depression, and history of micro-aggressions.
The panel of experts will demonstrate “hands on'' interventions to assess and deliver interventions based on different theoretical models: Functional Analytical Psychotherapy (FAP), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) in a culturally sensitive manner.
Master Clinician Sessions. This year’s series of 10 master clinician sessions will reinforce the theme of the Conference and include sessions on cultural competence, racial anxiety and avoidance, suicide bereavement, and perfectionism.
CE/CME Eligibility. ADAA anticipates over 100 sessions will be CE/CME eligible, with several sessions eligible for Cross‐Cultural Competency Diversity Credits and Suicide Credits. Click h ere for more information.
Media Coverage. Members of the media are invited to cover the Conference and will have the opportunity to interview experts, attend live sessions, and access on-demand sessions.
To register, contact Lise Bram, ADAA’s Deputy Executive Director: lbram@adaa.org. Registration is limited to credentialed journalists and journalists who have assignment letters on the letterhead of a media organization.
Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) is an international nonprofit membership organization (with more than 1,500 professional mental health members) and a leader in education, training, and research for anxiety, depression, and related disorders. www.adaa.org
