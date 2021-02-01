Headlines from FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference

Feb 1, 2021

By Heather Garlich, Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing & Consumer/Community Affairs, FMI

Last week’s FMI Midwinter Executive Conference certainly made headlines with thought-provoking educational sessions, featuring diverse perspectives among food industry icons; predictions about the future of grocery amidst a global pandemic; leadership lessons on ways to better embrace today’s workforce; uplifting brand storytelling to connect with shoppers; and creative ways of renewing collaboration models. We’ve compiled some especially good reads that might offer an inside look to our signature event.

Headlines from Day 1

Headlines from Day 2

FMI Presents 2020 Gold Plate Awards [Progressive Grocer]

Food Industry ‘Uniquely Positioned’ to Write New Normal Post-COVID: FMI President [Winsight Grocery Business]

FMI’s Sarasin on crafting the ‘next normal’ [MMR]

Schnuck Markets, Ahold Delhaize USA and Pepsi share diversity gains and challenges [Supermarket News]

Headlines from Day 3

Headlines from Day 4

For Midwinter attendees who want to double-click into these topics, you may also access session recordings through March 31 in the virtual meeting space.