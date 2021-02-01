Zero Waste Startup PlasticScore Announces Partnership with Oceanic Global to Reduce Plastic Waste at Restaurants
The partnership combines PlasticScore’s crowdsourced zero waste rating platform with Oceanic Global’s environmental and industry resources.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, zero waste rating startup PlasticScore and international NGO Oceanic Global announced a new partnership to accelerate the reduction of single-use plastic waste at restaurants. This partnership combines PlasticScore’s crowdsourced zero waste rating platform with Oceanic Global’s environmental and industry resources to expand the adoption of sustainability solutions by restaurants across the world.
The increase in takeout and delivery during COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of single-use plastics, and public awareness is rapidly growing around the impacts of plastic waste on marine life, human health, and climate change.
“People are looking for sustainable dine-in, takeout, and delivery options more than ever before, and solutions for restaurants to reduce waste already exist.” said Mladen Gajic, Co-founder and CEO, PlasticScore. “Oceanic Global provides world-class resources and support for businesses to implement waste reduction solutions, and we’re thrilled to use our platform to help more restaurants discover and utilize these resources to reduce waste and improve their PlasticScore!”
“The hospitality industry is one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many want to support their local businesses in these challenging times, it is difficult to avoid the flood of single-use plastic utensils.” shares Cassia Patel, Program Director, Oceanic Global. “PlasticScore provides a brilliant and accessible platform for anyone to review and give restaurants feedback on their plastic consumption. This helps celebrate taking action and provides an incentive for safe and sustainable practices in a way that empowers people to engage their favorite places.”
The PlasticScore app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Use the code OCEANIC when you sign up to recover an extra 6 plastic bottles worth of waste for your first review! Restaurants can claim their listing and see their sustainability results at https://www.plasticscore.co/restaurant-contact.
Oceanic Global’s industry solutions program The Oceanic Standard (http://www.oceanic.global/oceanic-standard/) has resources and industry-specific guides for implementing sustainability solutions. Restaurants can contact Oceanic Global at theoceanicstandard@oceanic.global to connect with a trained consultant for support in achieving their plastic reduction goals and to be recognized by Oceanic Global’s badge verification system.
About PlasticScore
PlasticScore is a crowdsourced zero-waste rating for restaurants. They fund the recovery of plastic waste for every "waste review", and use the data to help bring an end to trashy dining.
Website: https://www.plasticscore.co
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/plasticscore-zero-waste-dining/id1501768629?ls=1
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.plasticscoreinc.plasticscore&hl=en_US
About Oceanic Global
Oceanic Global inspires us to care deeply for the ocean and provides solutions to protect it. The international non-profit sheds light on humanity’s essential relationship to the ocean and empowers individuals, communities, and industries to create positive change. Oceanic Global creates educational experiences, consults on sustainable operations, and engages local communities to generate measurable impact for our collective wellbeing.
https://www.oceanic.global | #CareDeeply
