New Case Study from HPS Shows How “Pigging” Improves Food Ingredients Manufacture

Project review shows how a US company has increased yields, reduced product losses, and enabled assessment of different pipeline cleaning techniques.

The case study shows how HPS technology is helping a US manufacturer of nature-based hydrocolloids increase yields, reduce product losses, and experiment with different cleaning techniques of the pipeline.

Pigging is widely used by companies that process liquids. From food, beverages, confectionery and pet food to paints, coatings, cosmetics and household liquids, pigging systems recover liquid residual product from pipelines that would otherwise go to waste. It’s one of the most effective ways to improve product yields, reduce waste, speed up changeovers and improve environmental sustainability.

The new case study looks at a pigging system recently implemented at a CP Kelco manufacturing plant in San Diego, California, USA.

Dennis Stewart, VP Technology Solutions at HPS commented,

“We have extensive experience and a wealth of expertise in providing pigging systems for food ingredients and similar type products. It was a pleasure working with CP Kelco on their project and gaining an understanding of their process so we could design a solution that met their exact needs”.

Pigging works by using a flexible, specialist projectile (the ‘pig’), which has a diameter slightly larger than the pipeline it is cleaning. This enables it to travel through pipelines and recover practically all the residual product. The recovered product is then safely transferred to its destination tank or to the next stage of the process. This is instead of discarding it as waste as part of a flush or clean in place (CIP) cycle.

CP Kelco approached HPS to discuss using pigging to increase yields and reduce product losses. It was important that the pigging system was fully compliant with current Good Manufacturing Practices or “cGMP”.

Tyson Richart, Engineering Manager at CP Kelco commented

“HPS have expertise in our product segment and demonstrated an understanding of what design elements were required for cGMP facilities. They were able to demonstrate their equipment to our technical team by facilitating a site visit with a customer with similar requirements to ours.”

CP Kelco is a global leader in nature-based ingredient solutions. They produce a wide range of products such as gum, pectin, xanthan, carrageenan and other hydrocolloids for the food, beverage, and consumer products industries. HPS designed, supplied, implemented, and commissioned a fully automatic single-pig pigging system for the company.

Dennis continued, “The results CP Kelco are getting from the systems have been great. As well as recovering massive amounts of product and increasing yields, the pigging system enables them to experiment with different cleaning techniques”.

The pigging system recovers up to 99.5% of product from the pipeline, which increases product yields and reduces waste. The system is also flexible and extremely space efficient.

When asked if he would recommend HPS to other companies, Tyson replied:

“Yes. HPS was able to help us customize our design based upon our processes. They worked hand in hand with us to help us understand the trade-offs of the different design elements.”

Because the pigging system is fully automatic, it improves safety, increases efficiency, and minimizes the risks of human error by reducing manual intervention.

Dennis concludes,

“As well as offering a wide range of benefits to the company, we can confidently say that the pigging system will achieve a great return on investment and pay for itself extremely quickly”.

