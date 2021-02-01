EDRM Announces Reveal as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Reveal

By adding George, NexLP and Brainspace, the Reveal team is on a rocket ship with afterburners. EDRM is very grateful for the support of Reveal and the contributions of George Socha.” — Mary Mack, CEO, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Reveal, a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, as its newest partner.

Reveal now has access to EDRM’s breadth of opportunities and resources, which includes the ability to connect and network via events, share their service and product offerings, and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the industry’s most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals. This global network continues to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

Members of the Reveal team also contribute to EDRM projects, such as the Analytics and Machine Learning Project. Additionally, George Socha, Reveal’s senior vice president of Brand Awareness, is a member of EDRM’s global advisory council and co-founder of EDRM.

“By adding George, NexLP and Brainspace, the Reveal team is on a rocket ship with afterburners,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is very grateful for the support of Reveal and the contributions of George Socha.”

This partnership welcomes Reveal as part of the EDRM community, which is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

“The eDiscovery market is undergoing rapid change, and our recent merger with Brainspace has set into motion the next phase of AI innovation,” said Alex Becker, chief revenue officer at Reveal. “We are excited to have EDRM as trusted partners as we propel the industry into the next evolution of legal technology.”



About Reveal

Reveal is the industry’s only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review, infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal’s clients include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

