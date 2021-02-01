Boulevard Fine Art - Opens in Florida
New gallery unveils fine art at old post office
Boulevard Fine Art & Framing from Chicago opens in the heart of Nokomis
Nokomis, Florida – Interior designers, home decorators and anyone who appreciates beautiful fine art
are in for a treat. Chicago neighborhood favorite Boulevard Fine Art & Custom Framing has opened a
new gallery at 110 Colonia Lane East in downtown Nokomis. And the cool thing is, the gallery is located
at the site of Nakomis’ old post office!
“I love this space,” says Boulevard owner and Chicago artist David Manola who shares the business with
his wife Ellen, a 30-year custom framer.
Boulevard Fine Art has filled the former 5,000 square foot post office with an international collection of
original art from well-known established artists and new artists. Manola says the artwork ranges in style
from traditional to contemporary and the prices range from comfortable to investment.
Manola has a fine arts degree from Art Institute of Chicago and he spent his career working at noted
Chicago galleries. He opened his first gallery in 1996 in Oak Park, Illinois. The new gallery in Nokomis is
his second gallery. Ellen Manola owned her own framing shop, and she brings 30 years of framing
experience to Boulevard Fine Art. The couple’s oldest son Marco is a computer animation and design
artist who graduated from Ringling School of Art in Chicago recently.
“We went from being a small frame shop that offered some art to a larger gallery with a lot of art and a
full-service Custom Framing Department,” says Manola. “We specialize in original fine contemporary art.
There’s beautiful art for every taste.”
The Manolas have worked with many top interior designers in the Chicago area and for years they
shipped art nationally and internationally. “Designers appreciate our big selection of original art and
elegant frames, and we aim to inspire with our popular on-site consultations.” Boulevard Fine Art also
has a unique lifetime trade-in agreement, and a 24-hour approval plan so you can see and try the art on
location.”
The Manolas are looking forward to working with designers from Sarasota to Naples. “We’re open at the
post office in Nokomis,” adds David Manola. “Send yourself to us!”
Boulevard Fine Art & Custom Framing, 110 Colonia Lane East, Nokomis, FL
Phone: 941-220-1227 • Hours: 10-6 Monday-Saturday and by appointment
David Manola
Boulkevard Fine Art
+1 941-220-1227
