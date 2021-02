Boulevard Fine Art - Opens in Florida

NOKOMIS, FL, USA, February 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE For Immediate ReleaseNew gallery unveils fine art at old post officeBoulevard Fine Art & Framing from Chicago opens in the heart of NokomisNokomis, Florida – Interior designers, home decorators and anyone who appreciates beautiful fine artare in for a treat. Chicago neighborhood favorite Boulevard Fine Art & Custom Framing has opened anew gallery at 110 Colonia Lane East in downtown Nokomis. And the cool thing is, the gallery is locatedat the site of Nakomis’ old post office!“I love this space,” says Boulevard owner and Chicago artist David Manola who shares the business withhis wife Ellen, a 30-year custom framer.Boulevard Fine Art has filled the former 5,000 square foot post office with an international collection oforiginal art from well-known established artists and new artists. Manola says the artwork ranges in stylefrom traditional to contemporary and the prices range from comfortable to investment.Manola has a fine arts degree from Art Institute of Chicago and he spent his career working at notedChicago galleries. He opened his first gallery in 1996 in Oak Park, Illinois. The new gallery in Nokomis ishis second gallery. Ellen Manola owned her own framing shop, and she brings 30 years of framingexperience to Boulevard Fine Art. The couple’s oldest son Marco is a computer animation and designartist who graduated from Ringling School of Art in Chicago recently.“We went from being a small frame shop that offered some art to a larger gallery with a lot of art and afull-service Custom Framing Department,” says Manola. “We specialize in original fine contemporary art.There’s beautiful art for every taste.”The Manolas have worked with many top interior designers in the Chicago area and for years theyshipped art nationally and internationally. “Designers appreciate our big selection of original art andelegant frames, and we aim to inspire with our popular on-site consultations.” Boulevard Fine Art alsohas a unique lifetime trade-in agreement, and a 24-hour approval plan so you can see and try the art onlocation.”The Manolas are looking forward to working with designers from Sarasota to Naples. “We’re open at thepost office in Nokomis,” adds David Manola. “Send yourself to us!”Boulevard Fine Art & Custom Framing, 110 Colonia Lane East, Nokomis, FLPhone: 941-220-1227 • Hours: 10-6 Monday-Saturday and by appointment