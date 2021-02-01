DC Public Schools to be All Virtual on Monday, February 1; DC Government Will Open On Time

(Washington, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Monday, February 1, DC Public Schools will be all virtual. All students will learn virtually and should plan to log online per their normal class schedule. On Monday, DC Government will open on time.

Additionally, on Sunday, January 31 at 8 pm, the District’s Snow Emergency will be lifted. As a result, motorists may park on snow emergency routes after that time. The District Snow Team will continue in its full deployment through 2 pm on Monday, February 1 before reducing the number of plows deployed.

Public COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday.

Meal Service

Meal service will be available from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the following schools:

Ward 1: Cardozo EC, Columbia Heights EC Ward 2: Thomson EC Ward 3: Wilson HS Ward 4: Coolidge HS, Powell ES Ward 5: Brookland MS, Wheatley EC Ward 6: Eastern HS Ward 7: HD Woodson HS, Kelly Miller MS, Ron Brown HS Ward 8: Anacostia HS, Ballou HS

Hypothermia Alert and Shelters

If you see someone outside in need of shelter or a welfare check, during freezing temperatures, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093, or dial 311. If there is an immediate risk to safety call 911. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Winter Weather Tips

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.

Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. The District has used pet-friendly deicer on its pedestrian bridges for several years and found it to melt ice effectively and be easy on pets’ paws.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.

Turn off all outdoor water faucets.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.

