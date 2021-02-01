Through the Eyes of a Poet
In this 52-page book, the writer encloses her spirit and shares it to enlighten and inspire weary soulsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Graves, a poet, once expressed that to be a poet is a condition, not a profession. If that is the case, Patricia M. Robertson, the brilliance behind Lifting Waits: A Collection of Poems, is afflicted with the phenomenon that is poetry. The collection of written sentiments, according to the author, “is an emotional rollercoaster that leaves me elated at times, spiritually bankrupt at other times.”
Aloof, shy, and introverted since she was young, Patricia found interpersonal relationships challenging and dismal. What gave her the mental and emotional release that relationships couldn't give were a pen and a paper, where she would express to her heart's content the expression of her life. Inspiration slips with ease inside her, and at 12 years of age, she has started to write her original works. Since then, Patricia has found it a necessity to be creative with whatever she does.
After years of writing profusely, Patricia finally found the voice that separates her from the rest—a voice of a woman who is in a constant search for spiritual and personal growth. And in 2018, she released her first collection of poems entitled, Lifting Waits, and leafing through it means looking at every moment of the author’s life. She delivers a message that it is through embracing everything life has to offer that one can unearth his/her authentic self. It is through the pages of her book that her voice resonates and would reverberate into the walls of the hearts of anyone who reads it.
Original and beautiful as it is metaphorical and filled to the brim with rhetorical devices, Lifting Waits deserves a spot on your bookshelves. This will be a delight to read, especially for those interested in personal development, religion, spirituality, and mysticism. Get your copy now!
Lifting Waits is also available in audiobook version for those who are always on the go.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter