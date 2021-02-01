From Rags to Prime Minister
The story of a man who rose to prominence as the leader of his countryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all too familiar with the phrase “from rags to riches” and are familiar with at least a couple of stories as examples. However, in the case of Dr. Ptolemy Reid, his rise from his humble beginnings ended in so much more than simply being wealthy. He became the leader of his country, and served as Prime Minister of Guyana, South America. Author Stella Bagot aims to shed light on this amazing man’s life in her book, A Troublesome Man: About the Life of Dr. Ptolemy Reid, Prime Minister of Guyana (1980–1984).
A native of Guyana, South America, Stella Bagot was a teacher of English and literature at secondary and post-secondary institutions in her home country. She continued this work when she emigrated to the U.S. in 1990, and she currently resides in Maryland. She holds a BA in English from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, and an MA in Education from University of Southampton, England. Now retired, she previously worked in daycare and continues teaching English as a tutor. She spends her free days reading and participating in church activities.
The book showcases the life of Dr. Ptolemy Reid from his birth to the final moments of his life. It presents some of his experiences as Guyana's Prime Minister and during the years after. Within the pages of the book are interesting episodes of Dr. Reid’s life, such as not going to school for a year after, as a child, he was initially forbidden to enter the classroom because he had long hair.
This is a great read for fans of biographies of the important people of our time. Grab your copy now!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter