Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 94 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,430 in the last 365 days.

From Rags to Prime Minister

A Troublesome Man

A Troublesome Man: About the Life of Dr. Ptolemy Reid, Prime Minister of Guyana (1980-1984)

The story of a man who rose to prominence as the leader of his country

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all too familiar with the phrase “from rags to riches” and are familiar with at least a couple of stories as examples. However, in the case of Dr. Ptolemy Reid, his rise from his humble beginnings ended in so much more than simply being wealthy. He became the leader of his country, and served as Prime Minister of Guyana, South America. Author Stella Bagot aims to shed light on this amazing man’s life in her book, A Troublesome Man: About the Life of Dr. Ptolemy Reid, Prime Minister of Guyana (1980–1984).

A native of Guyana, South America, Stella Bagot was a teacher of English and literature at secondary and post-secondary institutions in her home country. She continued this work when she emigrated to the U.S. in 1990, and she currently resides in Maryland. She holds a BA in English from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, and an MA in Education from University of Southampton, England. Now retired, she previously worked in daycare and continues teaching English as a tutor. She spends her free days reading and participating in church activities.

The book showcases the life of Dr. Ptolemy Reid from his birth to the final moments of his life. It presents some of his experiences as Guyana's Prime Minister and during the years after. Within the pages of the book are interesting episodes of Dr. Reid’s life, such as not going to school for a year after, as a child, he was initially forbidden to enter the classroom because he had long hair.

This is a great read for fans of biographies of the important people of our time. Grab your copy now!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

From Rags to Prime Minister

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.